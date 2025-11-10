Eyes On Washington: Shutdown Briefing – Day 36

Welcome to the Eyes on Washington: Shutdown Briefing. During the federal government shutdown, we will be sharing concise, client-focused updates to help you stay informed on key developments, legislative dynamics and potential impacts to your operations and federal engagement.

Breaking News

Today marks the longest continuous shutdown in U.S. government history. The second longest was during President Donald Trump's first term. President Trump had breakfast with U.S. Senate Republicans this morning, and discussions around reopening the government continue. With no firm plans in place, the U.S. Congress will need to extend the end date of the ultimate continuing resolution (CR) to reopen the government, most likely until mid- to late January 2026.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers and contractors are leaving the job as the shutdown enters its second month, and workers contend with no compensation for their time. Major slowdowns are expected nationwide, with U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy saying that some airspace may be closed as a result of staffing shortages.

The Trump Administration located $111 million to extend Essential Air Service (EAS) operations serving rural and remote airports until November 18; funds were set to expire November 7. The administration has not stated where it found the money.

Status Update

Today marks Day 36 of the federal government shutdown. Negotiations around reopening the government are ongoing, but a resolution is not clear yet.

Congressional Activity

Democratic Leadership: Demands a meeting with President Trump. A letter to the president from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) reiterated that "Democrats stand ready to meet with [him] face to face, anytime and anyplace." Roughly a dozen Senate Democrats are viewed as ready to end the shutdown.

Executive Branch Developments

Presidential Engagement: President Trump invited Senate Republicans to the White House on November 5 for breakfast. Details of their discussions have not been announced.

A federal judge in Boston ruled on October 31 that the USDA must disburse full or partial Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits this week. The Trump Administration said it will issue partial food stamp payments this month to roughly 42 million Americans as the government shutdown enters its second month. In a court filing, the administration said it would use emergency SNAP funds but not tap additional resources to issue full November payments. On October 31, the Trump Administration quietly readied $450 million to fund the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) as the shutdown continues. Head Start Funding: The government shutdown has resulted in the closing of dozens of Head Start centers, leaving affected parents scrambling for childcare and cutting off preschool access for some. Without federal grant payments, many centers are closing indefinitely or relying on emergency local funding, disrupting services such as meals and therapy for low-income, homeless and foster care children.

Key Milestones

November 5: The government shutdown officially becomes the longest in history, beating a record set during President Trump's first term.

House staff are expected to miss their second full paycheck. Members of Congress continue to be paid. December 5: Non-exempt federal employees will have worked two months without pay.

Strategic Considerations for Clients

Agency Engagement: Clients should anticipate delays in regulatory reviews, permitting and federal communications.

Clients should anticipate delays in regulatory reviews, permitting and federal communications. Contracting and Grants: Federal contractors may experience payment disruptions and limited access to agency personnel.

Federal contractors may experience payment disruptions and limited access to agency personnel. Policy Positioning: The shutdown may create new leverage points in legislative negotiations. Clients with interests in appropriations, healthcare, defense and infrastructure should monitor developments closely.

