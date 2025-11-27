Quick Guide: Independent Regulatory Agencies

The US Supreme Court will soon decide the fate of Humphrey's Executor v. United States and with it the president's power to remove the heads of independent agencies.As the legal community awaits this ruling, there has been heightened attention on independent agencies, including their varying leadership structures and removal protections.

Our quick guide to independent regulatory agencies identifies 30 such agencies and provides a top-line summary of their composition, the statutory "for cause" removal protections Congress has put in place for their leaders, and the current status of those protections. This guide is a resource for understanding how the Court's upcoming decisions in this area may affect the independent agencies that most directly regulate your industry.

View our quick guide here.

