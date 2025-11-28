Designation Of Certain Muslim Brotherhood Chapters As Foreign Terrorist Organizations And Specially Designated Global Terrorists (Trump EO Tracker)

Designates certain chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood, specifically those in Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt, as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) and Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs). Requires the State Department and Treasury Department to assess these chapters and take designation and sanction actions to cut off their resources and counter threats to U.S. nationals and interests.

The Secretaries of State and Treasury must submit a joint designation report within 30 days, and then take all appropriate designation and sanctions actions within 45 days after that report is delivered.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.