Episode 363-In-Conversation: Steve Kornacki On Data, Democracy, And Decoding America's Elections Cozen O'Connor Public Strategies - The Beltway Briefing

Steve Kornacki, chief data analyst of NBC News, joins Howard Schweitzer, chief executive officer of Cozen O'Connor Public Strategies, for a conversation about how data shapes America's understanding of politics—and even sports. From the Democratic sweep in New Jersey, Virginia, and New York to long-term voter realignment, Kornacki breaks down what the numbers reveal about turnout, trust, and the future of American democracy.

