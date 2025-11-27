Washington Reopens: The Fallout, The Politics, And What Happens Next (Podcast)

With the federal government reopened, Lobby Shop hosts Josh Zive, Paul Nathanson and Liam Donovan break down the political fallout and how both parties are repositioning. They then turn to the Virginia and New Jersey election results and what they signal for the 2026 midterms, assess ongoing redistricting battles and discuss how the economy—including inflation and tariff policy—may shape voter sentiment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.