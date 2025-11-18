Eyes On Washington: Shutdown Briefing – Day 43

Welcome to the Eyes on Washington: Shutdown Briefing. During the federal government shutdown, we will be sharing concise, client-focused updates to help you stay informed on key developments, legislative dynamics and potential impacts to your operations and federal engagement.

Breaking News

On November 10, the U.S. Senate passed a three-bill minibus with funding through September 30, 2026, for the Agriculture, Military-Construction and Veterans Affairs, and Legislative Branch bills. The rest of the government will be reopened under a continuing resolution (CR) implementing an extension of last year's funding levels through January 30, 2026. The measure reinstates fired workers, ensures backpay for unpaid time during the shutdown and prevents further layoffs until January 30, 2026. The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to pass the bill on November 12.

The U.S. Supreme Court extended the administrative stay of a lower court's ruling on November 11 that concluded that November Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits must be fully funded. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, writing for the Supreme Court, granted a stay until midnight eastern time on November 13. Justice Jackson noted she personally would deny both the stay and U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins' initial application.

U.S. Rep. Adelita Grijalva (D-Ariz.) was sworn in on November 12 as the House reconvened after seven weeks.

Status Update

Today marks Day 43 of the federal government shutdown. A breakthrough to reopen the government seems likely to be enacted this week.

Congressional Activity

Democratic Leadership: On November 10, seven Senate Democrats and one Independent crossed party lines to invoke cloture on the motion to proceed to a spending measure to end the shutdown. The eight members are Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), John Fetterman (D-Pa.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Jacky Rosen (D-N.V.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Angus King (I-Maine). Most House Democrats have come out against the bill, though a caucus meeting that was scheduled for noon today will likely decide the final strategy.

On November 10, seven Senate Democrats and one Independent crossed party lines to invoke cloture on the motion to proceed to a spending measure to end the shutdown. The eight members are Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), John Fetterman (D-Pa.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Jacky Rosen (D-N.V.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Angus King (I-Maine). Most House Democrats have come out against the bill, though a caucus meeting that was scheduled for noon today will likely decide the final strategy. Republican Leadership: Republican leadership has announced a vote on the CR/minibus package is likely to occur between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on November 12. Even if the stopgap funding measure passes the House, it will still require President Donald Trump's signature to take effect, so a full reopening may not come until Thursday or Friday of this week.

Republican leadership has announced a vote on the CR/minibus package is likely to occur between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on November 12. Even if the stopgap funding measure passes the House, it will still require President Donald Trump's signature to take effect, so a full reopening may not come until Thursday or Friday of this week. Bipartisan Engagement: Now that a deal to reopen the government through January 30, 2026, seems imminent, Democrats and Republicans in both chambers are moving toward discussions of extending and/or reforming various healthcare provisions. Appropriations leaders will begin discussing ways to reach full-year funding deals for the rest of government before the next deadline.

Executive Branch Developments

Presidential Engagement: President Trump is hosting a private dinner tonight at the White House.

President Trump is hosting a private dinner tonight at the White House. Air Travel: More than 17,000 flights were delayed on November 11, and nearly 1,300 were canceled. U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has said that the disruptions may continue after the government reopens, as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grapples with the loss of air traffic controllers, including approximately 12 who retire each day as part of their standard employment course.

Key Milestones

November 15: Military payday.

Military payday. November 17: Senate staff would miss their third full paycheck.

Senate staff would miss their third full paycheck. November 28: House staff would miss their second full paycheck.

House staff would miss their second full paycheck. December 5: Non-exempt federal employees will have worked two months without pay if no resolution is reached.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.