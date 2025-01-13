Cozen Cities - January 8, 2025

Labor & Employment

CHICAGO — Jobs Slightly Down Since Last Year, State Data Shows

The Chicago metro area experienced a 0.2% drop in non-farm jobs between November 2023 and November 2024. While private education, health services, and government sectors added jobs, significant losses occurred in professional and business services, leisure and hospitality, construction, and transportation sectors.

SAN DIEGO — Minimum Wage to Increase to $17.25 an Hour

San Diego's minimum wage increased from $16.85 to $17.25 per hour on January 1, part of the 2016 Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinances. The $17.25 minimum wage surpasses California's statewide minimum wage, which rose to $16.50 on January 1.

SEATTLE — City, Businesses Expect Boost as Amazon Workers Return to Office

Seattle's businesses are anticipating a boost in sales and activity as Amazon employees return to a five-day in-office work week, increasing traffic in downtown Seattle and Bellevue.

TWIN CITIES — Minneapolis Ups Minimum Wage to $15.97

Minneapolis' minimum wage rose to $15.97 for all workers on January 1, with no exceptions for age or training. The increase aims to improve living standards and address economic disparities.

Policy & Politics

CHICAGO — School Board Fires Public Schools CEO

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's appointed school board unanimously voted to fire Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez. The termination follows a months-long campaign by the mayor and the teachers union to replace the school's chief.

PHILADELPHIA — Mayor Parker Delivers Inaugural "State of the City" Address

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker marked the end of 2024 by highlighting the City's significant progress in crime reduction and public cleanliness during her first year in office and outlining plans for the future in her inaugural "State of the City" speech at Temple University.

PHILADELPHIA — Mayor Parker Launches Website to Track City Progress

Mayor Parker launched Philly Stat 360, a new website tracking the City's progress on more than 30 indicators related to safety, cleaning and greening, and economic opportunity.

RICHMOND — Dr. Danny Avula Sworn in as City's 81st Mayor

Dr. Danny Avula took the official oath of office as Richmond's 81st mayor in a private ceremony at his home. He succeeds term-limited Mayor Levar Stoney, whose legacy includes removing several Confederate monuments and leading the city through protests and a pandemic.

RICHMOND — New City Council Members Sworn in, Elect Leadership

The newly elected Richmond City Council — comprised of five re-elected , one previously appointed, and three first-time members — was sworn in and elected Cynthia Newbille (District 7) as Council President and Katherine Jordan (District 2) as Vice President for the 2025-28 term.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Council Passes Flurry of Bills in Final 2024 Session

The D.C. Council passed a series of significant bills during its final legislative session of 2024, including measures on juvenile justice, reparations, and a $515 million renovation for Capital One Arena.

Public Health & Safety

BALTIMORE — City Sees Historic Drop in Homicides in 2024

Baltimore recorded 201 homicides in 2024, the fewest since 2011, marking a 23% decrease from the previous year. Mayor Brandon Scott has committed to further reducing this rate, emphasizing that the number remains too high.

CHICAGO — Homelessness Triples Amid Housing Crisis, Migrant Influx

To address the tripling of its homeless population — largely due to an influx of migrants and a citywide affordable housing shortage — Chicago is merging migrant and homeless shelter systems into the One System Initiative. Experts emphasize the need for sustained funding and permanent housing solutions.

LOS ANGELES — City Sees Drop in Homelessness, Bucking National Trend

While homelessness across the U.S. rose by 18% in 2024 compared to the previous year, the Los Angeles region saw a 5% drop in unsheltered homelessness — the first decline in seven years — which the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development attributes to City efforts to expand housing availability for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

PHILADELPHIA — PPD Launches Youth Diversion Program for Low-Level Offenses

The Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) will now divert minors accused of first-time, low-level offenses to a new program geared toward addressing root causes of behavior without involving the juvenile justice system.

SAN DIEGO — City Agency Ceases Issuing Vouchers for New Housing Programs

The San Diego Housing Commission announced it no longer has the resources to issue project-based vouchers for specific low-income housing projects due to insufficient federal funding. Historically, the commission has provided Section 8 vouchers to developers, subsidizing rents for tenants with minimal incomes.

TWIN CITIES — Minneapolis Approves Federal Agreement to Overhaul Police Training, Policies

The Minneapolis City Council approved an agreement with the federal government to overhaul police training and use-of-force policies, placing the department under long-term court supervision to address issues of police brutality and racial discrimination.

Real Estate Development

BALTIMORE — City Opens New Affordable Housing Development

Mayor Brandon Scott celebrated the opening of Uplands II, a new affordable housing complex in Southwest Baltimore, as part of ongoing efforts to address the city's housing needs and reduce vacant properties.

LOS ANGELES — City Council Greenlights Measure ULA Programs

The Los Angeles City Council approved spending and program guidelines for Measure ULA, a voter-approved tax on property sales over $5 million. The tax funds 11 programs, including eviction defense, rental assistance, senior income support, and social housing initiatives.

PHILADELPHIA — Council Approves $1.3B Center City Arena

Philadelphia City Council approved the 76ers' $1.3 billion Center City arena proposal, marking a significant step towards revitalizing the Market East corridor.

SEATTLE — City Sets Construction Record Amid Housing Shortage

In 2024, Seattle set a new record for housing construction, with builders completing 12,730 units by October, surpassing the previous high of 10,937 units in 2019 during the Amazon boom.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RFK Stadium Bill Paves Way for City-Led Redevelopment

President Joe Biden signed a bill granting D.C. control of the RFK Stadium site, which will allow the city to redevelop more than 170 acres. The redevelopment could include the construction of a new stadium for the Washington Commanders, along with promising economic growth and revitalization.

Taxes & Spending

BALTIMORE — City Baltimore Leaders to Focus on High Property Taxes

Baltimore's new City Council and Mayor Brandon Scott are prioritizing property tax relief, exploring various methods including local sales tax retention and renegotiating payments from non-profits.

CHICAGO — Tax Hikes, Fines, Fees Included in 2025 Budget

Chicagoans will see a variety of tax, fine, and fee increases in 2025 aimed at boosting City revenue, including increased personal property lease taxes, streaming and cable TV taxes, valet and parking garage taxes, and grocery bag taxes, as well as an expansion of downtown ride-share congestion surcharges.

DETROIT — How City, Region Spent $1.5B in Federal Pandemic Aid

The federal government allocated $1.5 billion in pandemic aid to Metro Detroit, funding more than 150 projects across the region, including major infrastructure improvements such as jail upgrades, new parks, museum expansions, affordable housing developments, senior services, mental health programs, and small business aid.

RICHMOND — City's Annual Financial Report Overdue

Richmond's annual financial report is now expected in early 2025, with delays attributed to incomplete audits from Richmond Public Schools and the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority.

Transportation & Mobility

CHICAGO — City Completes 100+ CTA Bus Stop Accessibility Improvements

The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) and Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) completed accessibility upgrades at more than 100 bus stops in 2024, adding concrete pads, curb adjustments, and tactile signage at more than 3,000 stops.

LOS ANGELES — L.A. Metro Installs Protective Barriers Across Bus Fleet

L.A. Metro is the first U.S. transit agency to equip its entire bus fleet with protective driver barriers. Completed in just eight months across 2,017 buses, the steel and shatterproof glass barriers reduced operator assaults by 58% from April to September 2024.

NEW YORK — City Implements Congestion Pricing

New York City successfully launched its controversial congestion pricing program, charging drivers $9 to enter Manhattan's busiest areas. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced a toll increase for bridges and tunnels on the same day.

TWIN CITIES — Metro Transit's New, Lower Fares Now in Effect

Metro Transit in the Twin Cities implemented a new pricing model featuring a flat fare of $2 for standard adult riders and $1 fare for senior, youth, and Medicare recipients. The new model also eliminates rush hour charges on non-express services, including light rail fares.

