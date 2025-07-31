ARTICLE
31 July 2025

Anti-Money Laundering And Counter-Terrorism Financing

JD
New EU AML Package: Impacts and Challenges

On May 30, 2024, the European Parliament and the Council have adopted a package of new anti-money laundering ("AML") rules aimed at reinforcing the efficacy of the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing in the EU by enabling a greater harmonization of AML rules and creating a new European AML authority, the AMLA.

This package includes three substantial legislative acts, namely: Directive (EU) 2024/1640 on the mechanisms to be put in place by Member States for the prevention of the use of the financial system for the purposes of money laundering or terrorist financing (inter alia, amending and repealing the current Directive (EU) 2015/849); Regulation (EU) 2024/1624 on the prevention of the use of the financial system for the purposes of money laundering or terrorist financing (Single Rulebook Regulation) which harmonizes anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism ("AML/CFT") rules; and Regulation (EU) 2024/1620 establishing the AMLA.

In our "New EU AML Package: Impacts and Challenges" series, we detail the key elements of this new set of rules and what they will entail for credit and financial institutions.

April 2025
New European Anti-Money Laundering Authority Will Have Broad Normative Powers

July 2025
Direct Supervisory Powers of the New European Anti-Money Laundering Authority

Crypto Assets, CASPS, and AML/CFT Compliance: The New European Regulatory Landscape Under MiCA and AMLR

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

