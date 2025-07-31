Anti-Money Laundering And Counter-Terrorism Financing

New EU AML Package: Impacts and Challenges

On May 30, 2024, the European Parliament and the Council have adopted a package of new anti-money laundering ("AML") rules aimed at reinforcing the efficacy of the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing in the EU by enabling a greater harmonization of AML rules and creating a new European AML authority, the AMLA.

This package includes three substantial legislative acts, namely: Directive (EU) 2024/1640 on the mechanisms to be put in place by Member States for the prevention of the use of the financial system for the purposes of money laundering or terrorist financing (inter alia, amending and repealing the current Directive (EU) 2015/849); Regulation (EU) 2024/1624 on the prevention of the use of the financial system for the purposes of money laundering or terrorist financing (Single Rulebook Regulation) which harmonizes anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism ("AML/CFT") rules; and Regulation (EU) 2024/1620 establishing the AMLA.

In our "New EU AML Package: Impacts and Challenges" series, we detail the key elements of this new set of rules and what they will entail for credit and financial institutions.

