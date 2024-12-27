Cozen Cities - December 18, 2024

Gig Economy & Technology

BALTIMORE — Nonprofit Receives $2M to Expand High-Speed Internet Access

Baltimore nonprofit Waves received a $2 million grant from Baltimore's Office of Information and Technology to deploy fiber-optic networks in low-income residential buildings, aiming to bridge the city's digital divide through public-private partnerships.

CHICAGO — Mayor Johnson Proposes Cloud Computing Tax Increase

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson proposed a tax increase on cloud computing — known as the Personal Property Lease Transaction — to 11% from the current rate of 9%, potentially impacting the city's ambitions to become the Silicon Valley of the Midwest.

SAN DIEGO — City Introduces Plan to Expand Internet Access

San Diego recently announced a new Broadband Master Plan to expand reliable internet access to more households across the city. The plan includes a series of focus groups to identify the needs of different communities across the city.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mayor Bowser Launches $26M Fund to Boost Start-Ups

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a $26 million D.C. Venture Capital Program to support early-stage tech companies, with a focus on underrepresented founders, leveraging public and private investments to double the available funding to at least $52 million.

Labor & Employment

BALTIMORE — Local Restaurateurs Oppose Proposed Fair Wage Law

Baltimore's restaurant industry is preparing to oppose a push from New York City-based advocacy group One Fair Wage to implement a fair minimum wage for service workers by eliminating a lower tipped wage, arguing it could harm businesses and employees.

LOS ANGELES — City Council Approves Wage Increase for Tourism Workers

The Los Angeles City Council voted to increase the minimum wage for more than 23,000 tourism workers to $30 by 2028 and provide improved health care benefits of $8.35 on a weekly basis.

PHILADELPHIA — Hybrid Work Debate Continues Amid Push for Office Returns

Despite efforts by Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker to mandate a five-day return-to-office policy for City workers, the hybrid work debate persists as the city's private employers and employees navigate the balance between remote and in-office work.

SEATTLE — Public Schools Ordered to Post Discrimination Notices

Seattle Public Schools will be required to post notices admitting unlawful discrimination against union employees for engaging in protected activities as part of a State Public Employment Relations Commission order.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mayor Bowser, GOP Lawmakers Align on Return-to-Office Mandate

President-elect Donald Trump, Mayor Bowser, and Republican members of Congress found common ground advocating for federal workers to return to office, a policy intended to boost the economic well-being of the capital city.

Policy & Politics

DETROIT — City Council President Sheffield Launches Mayoral Campaign

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield formally kicked off her campaign for mayor in what is shaping up to be a competitive race for the November 2025 election. She is one of four candidates who have filed to run so far.

NEW YORK — Mayor Adams Forms Charter Revision Committee for Housing

New York Mayor Eric Adams announced the formation of a new 14-member Charter Revision Commission to propose amendments for the November 2025 ballot, aiming to block a competing plan from City Council leaders to launch their own constitutional changes.

RICHMOND — Mayor Stoney Criticizes Governor's Sanctuary Cities Ban

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney voiced his strong opposition to Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin's proposal to defund local jails and law enforcement if Richmond maintains its sanctuary city policy, arguing it undermines community safety.

TWIN CITIES — Minneapolis City Council Overrides Mayor's Budget Veto

The Minneapolis City Council enacted its 2025 budget, which includes more than $6 million in new spending and a 6.9% property tax levy increase for residents, overriding a veto by Mayor Jacob Frey.

Public Health & Safety

BALTIMORE — Mayor Scott Pushes for Supervised Consumption Sites

Mayor Brandon Scott faces resistance from state lawmakers as he advocates for supervised drug consumption sites in Baltimore to combat the city's overdose crisis and promote recovery.

NEW YORK — Decline in New Arrivals Prompts City to Close Migrant Shelters

Mayor Adams' office announced the closure of the controversial migrant shelter at Brooklyn's Floyd Bennett Field, along with other sites, due to a sharp decline in new arrivals.

SAN DIEGO — City Advances Plan to Expand Mayor's Homelessness Authority

San Diego leaders have advanced a plan that would give the mayor more power to expand homelessness services. The directive would allow administrations to sign off on yearslong contracts worth up to $5 million without approval from the City Council.

TWIN CITIES — Metro Transit to Boost Security, Cleanliness

The Met Council, which operates Metro Transit, allocated about $12 million to hire 40 additional Transit Rider Investment Program (TRIP) agents and provide for more maintenance staff dedicated to cleaning and maintaining stations, among other safety initiatives.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — City Officials Credit Aggressive Crime Strategy for Drop in Violence

Mayor Bowser and other D.C. officials attribute a 35% reduction in violent crime compared to last year to their aggressive crime-fighting strategies, which included stricter gun penalties and expanded pretrial detention.

Real Estate Development

LOS ANGELES — City Council Advances Rezoning Plan

The Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved a Citywide Housing Incentive Program (CHIP) ordinance to rezone the city in a bid to boost construction of more than 250,000 new affordable units, excluding such developments from areas zoned for single-family homes.

PHILADELPHIA — City Council Grants Preliminary Approval for Sixers Arena

The Philadelphia City Council granted preliminary approval to several bills authorizing the development of a proposed Sixers arena in Center City, including a $60 million community benefits agreement for community programs and services. The legislative package is expected to pass this week.

PHILADELPHIA — Proposed Zoning Bill Sparks Debate Over Property Rights

A proposed Philadelphia City Council bill that aims to crack down on illegal property conversions by changing the zoning code has sparked concern about its potential impact on property owners and small businesses.

RICHMOND — City Council Approves $3.2M for Housing, Shelter Initiatives

The Richmond City Council unanimously approved $3.2 million in reclaimed funds for affordable housing and shelter initiatives, supporting the construction of new rental units, single-family residences, and shelters across the city.

TWIN CITIES — Minneapolis May Approve Largest Condo Project in 5 Years

Minneapolis developers are seeking final approval to build 15 upscale condos in Linden Hills, potentially marking the city's largest condo project in five years amid a significant decline in multifamily construction.

Taxes & Spending

BOSTON — Mayor Wu's Tax Plan Dies in State Senate

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's tax plan, which proposes shifting a greater share of the city's property tax burden onto commercial property owners, failed to secure sufficient state-level support.

CHICAGO — City Council Approves Budget Without Property Tax Hike

The Chicago City Council narrowly approved Mayor Brandon Johnson's $17.1 billion budget, avoiding a property tax increase by cutting middle management positions and reducing the City's debt obligation payment by $40 million.

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Announces Budget Cuts, Hiring Freeze

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced a hiring freeze, restrictions on non-essential funding, and a reassessment of the City's leases and contracts as San Diego faces a $258 million deficit. Overtime is being suspended, and a pause is in effect for spending on travel and training.

Transportation & Mobility

CHICAGO — Red Line Extension Gets Final Zoning Approval

Chicago's City Council granted final zoning approval for the $5.3 billion Red Line extension, which will extend the line from 95th Street to 130th Street.

NEW YORK — City Council Debates E-Bike, E-Scooter Registration

Adams Administration officials opposed a bill to license and register electric bicycles and motorized scooters at a City Council hearing, arguing it could lead to increased enforcement against delivery workers.

PHILADELPHIA — Ban on Stopping in Bike Lanes Goes Into Effect

To improve cyclist safety, Philadelphia has enacted a law prohibiting motor vehicles from stopping in bike lanes, with fines up to $125 in Center City.

RICHMOND — City Council Approves $3.5M for Traffic Improvements

The Richmond City Council unanimously approved three ordinances to invest over $3.5 million in traffic improvements, including new signal backplates, raised crossings, and left turn signals, with funding fully reimbursable by federal dollars.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.