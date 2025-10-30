Eyes On Washington: Shutdown Briefing – Day 28

Welcome to the Eyes on Washington: Shutdown Briefing. During the federal government shutdown, we will be sharing concise, client-focused updates to help you stay informed on key developments, legislative dynamics and potential impacts to your operations and federal engagement.

Breaking News

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released a memo stating that it cannot use a contingency fund worth about $5 billion to maintain Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits beginning November 1. Approximately 42 million Americans receive these benefits nationwide. The memo also notes that if states choose to front the costs themselves, they will not receive federal reimbursement. Governors in Connecticut, Louisiana, New York, Vermont and Virginia have announced that they plan to fund these benefits if the federal government misses its November 1 deadline.

Democratic leaders from 25 states filed a lawsuit today in federal court against the Trump Administration over the USDA's decision not to use the contingency funds in an attempt to stop the suspension of SNAP benefits for the first time in the program's history.

Status Update

Today marks Day 28 of the federal government shutdown. Negotiations on reopening the government remain stalled.

Congressional Activity

Democratic Leadership: Remains unified in calling for a renewal of Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies. As November 1 approaches, Democrats are hoping that as Americans see the increased cost of their healthcare premiums, Republicans will be pressured to renew the subsidies.

Executive Branch Developments

Presidential Engagement: President Donald Trump held an extended meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and made remarks aboard the USS George Washington in Yokosuka, Japan, on Tuesday. His travels to Japan, Malaysia and South Korea continue to raise concerns about White House priorities amid the shutdown.

Key Milestones Ahead

End of This Week: The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) may begin to experience funding shortfalls. Administration officials are exploring ways to continue WIC and SNAP nutrition benefits, including potentially using tariff revenues.

Strategic Considerations for Clients

Agency Engagement: Clients should anticipate delays in regulatory reviews, permitting, and federal communications.

Clients should anticipate delays in regulatory reviews, permitting, and federal communications. Contracting and Grants: Federal contractors may experience payment disruptions and limited access to agency personnel.

Federal contractors may experience payment disruptions and limited access to agency personnel. Policy Positioning: The shutdown may create new leverage points in legislative negotiations. Clients with interests in appropriations, healthcare, defense and infrastructure should monitor developments closely.

