Eyes On Washington: Shutdown Briefing – Day 27

Welcome to the Eyes on Washington: Shutdown Briefing. During the federal government shutdown, we will be sharing concise, client-focused updates to help you stay informed on key developments, legislative dynamics and potential impacts to your operations and federal engagement.

Breaking News

The national president of the largest government employee union, representing 820,000 federal and Washington, D.C., government workers, implored members of Congress to pass a short-term continuing resolution (CR) and demanded that they ensure backpay for furloughed employees, address rising costs and fix the appropriations process.

Status Update

Today marks Day 27 of the federal government shutdown. Negotiations on reopening the government remain stalled.

Congressional Activity

Democratic Leadership: Remains unified in calling for a renewal of Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies. As November 1 approaches, Democrats are reportedly hoping that as people see the rise in the price of their healthcare premiums, Republicans will be pressured to renew the subsidies.

Executive Branch Developments

Presidential Engagement: President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Japan's emperor and prime minister before traveling to South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation. The president's absence due to overseas travel has raised concerns that shutdown negotiations will further stall.

Key Milestones Ahead

End of This Week: Funding for several key programs is expected to run out, including Head Start (early childhood education), WIC (the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children) and EAS (Essential Air Service payments to small and rural airports). The administration previously shored up the WIC and EAS accounts using available balances elsewhere, but it is unclear if it is willing or able to do so again.

Strategic Considerations for Clients

Agency Engagement: Clients should anticipate delays in regulatory reviews, permitting and federal communications.

Clients should anticipate delays in regulatory reviews, permitting and federal communications. Contracting and Grants: Federal contractors may experience payment disruptions and limited access to agency personnel.

Federal contractors may experience payment disruptions and limited access to agency personnel. Policy Positioning: The shutdown may create new leverage points in legislative negotiations. Clients with interests in appropriations, healthcare, defense and infrastructure should monitor developments closely.

