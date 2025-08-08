Establishing The White House Task Force On The 2028 Summer Olympics (Trump EO Tracker)

Establishes a White House Task Force to coordinate federal actions supporting the 2028 Summer Olympics, focusing on security, transportation, visa processing, and emergency preparedness. It directs agencies to identify and resolve barriers to hosting the games and submit implementation reports.



Agency heads must provide a report to the Task Force regarding their agency's respective planning and activities concerning the games no later than October 1, 2025. The Task Force will terminate on December 31, 2028, unless extended by the President.

Additional Documentation

Trump Executive Order - Establishing the White House Task Force on the 2028 Summer Olympics

