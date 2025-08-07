Inside GovCon M&A: Top Tips For A Smooth Transaction (Video)

In this episode of Claims and Sustains, Amy Hoang and Erica Bakies break down the unique challenges of M&A in the government contracting space, from novation requirements to small business eligibility and national security concerns. They offer practical tips for in-house counsel to navigate deals smoothly, emphasizing early legal involvement to avoid costly pitfalls.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.