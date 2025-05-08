Three Big Takeaways From The 2025 Nunavut Mining Symposium — And What They Signal About The North's Future

At the 2025 Nunavut Mining Symposium in Iqaluit, Premier P.J. Akeeagok delivered a message to both domestic and international audiences: Nunavut is not only rich in resources — it's rich in strategic relevance. In a keynote conversation moderated by Adam Chamberlain, leader of Gowling WLG's Canada North Group, and the Premier outlined Nunavut's position as a stable, values-driven jurisdiction in an increasingly volatile world.

Here are three key takeaways from the conversation:

Nunavut is ready to be a global supplier of critical minerals



Premier Akeeagok made it clear that Nunavut is not just participating in the global race for critical minerals — it could help lead it. With 23 of Canada's 34 critical minerals present in the territory, Nunavut holds immense potential to contribute to global supply chains for clean energy, battery production and advanced technologies. But resources alone aren't enough. The Premier called for targeted investment and infrastructure development to ensure that these materials can be extracted responsibly and efficiently. He emphasized that Nunavut offers what many jurisdictions lack: stability, clarity of values and a commitment to long-term partnerships. In doing so, he positioned Nunavut as a "trusted partner" in contrast to jurisdictions where geopolitical uncertainty or governance challenges have raised investor caution. Resource development is a matter of Arctic sovereignty



Akeeagok's remarks extended beyond economics. He drew a direct link between responsible resource development and Canada's sovereignty in the Arctic — a region attracting growing attention from global powers like the U.S., Russia and China. As melting sea ice opens new navigable routes and access to Arctic resources, Nunavut's active participation in its own development becomes a national strategic imperative. By advancing mining projects with strong environmental safeguards and Indigenous partnerships, Nunavut not only drives local economic development but also affirms Canada's enduring presence and influence in the North. As the Premier put it, "You're not only investing in Nunavut — you're investing in Arctic sovereignty." Devolution strengthens Nunavut's capacity to lead



Akeeagok spoke to the momentum created by the recent devolution agreement — the largest transfer of land and resource management responsibilities in Canadian history. Signed earlier this year, the agreement gives Nunavut greater control over its public lands, freshwater and non-renewable resources, enabling the territory to set its own priorities and shape development on its own terms. This expanded authority lays the foundation for investment grounded in Indigenous partnership, legal clarity and local decision-making. With a values-based approach and a strengthened governance framework, Nunavut is poised to lead resource development in a way that aligns economic growth with long-term stewardship and self-determination.

Nunavut's next chapter

The conversation in Iqaluit wasn't just about mining — it was about momentum. It marked a moment where Nunavut's voice rang clear: this is a place ready to shape its own future, on its own terms. With the right partners, the right frameworks and a firm sense of purpose, Nunavut isn't waiting to catch up to global shifts — it's ready to help lead them.

The question now isn't whether the world needs what Nunavut has. It's whether the world is ready to meet Nunavut where it's going.

Note: Adam Chamberlain serves as external legal counsel to the Government of Nunavut on devolution-related matters.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

