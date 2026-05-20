Episode 100: Navigating Growth And Leadership In Mental Healthcare (Podcast)

Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In this episode, Heather welcomes Kim Long...

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Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In this episode, Heather welcomes Kim Long, a registered psychologist and former educator who grew Dóchas Psychological Services from a solo practice into a multidisciplinary clinic with 10–12 permanent practitioners. Kim explains Dóchas focus on complex trauma and “elite client care,” its sanctuary-like approach, and plans for the Dóchas Resilience Foundation to expand access to mental healthcare. She reflects on scaling during COVID, navigating imposter syndrome, and learning through unplanned growth. Heather connects these themes to legal and business decision-making under pressure. Kim shares how she now balances leadership and client work, builds shared leadership capacity, and views imposter syndrome as a useful warning signal rather than a barrier. To find out more about Dóchas Psychological visit their website. self The podcast episode qualifies for: Law Society of British Columbia: 45 minutes Practice Management

45 minutes Practice Management Law Society of Ontario: 45 minutes Professionalism

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Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.