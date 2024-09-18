New Immigration Pathway For Graduates Of Brazilian Educational Institutions Forthcoming

At a Glance

Brazil has introduced a new residence permit for eligible graduates of accredited Brazilian educational institutions to live and work in Brazil for up to two years.

The residence permit pathway will open on September 22, 2024 and will be available to foreign nationals who are in Brazil; have completed an undergraduate or graduate program from an accredited Brazilian institution; and have an employment contract with a Brazilian entity, among other requirements.

This new residence option offers graduates with a job offer an option to stay and work in Brazil after graduation, whereas other typical employment visas generally require a combination of educational background and several years of work experience.

The situation

Starting September 22, 2024, Brazil will offer eligible graduates of certain Brazilian educational institutions a new residence permit for work purposes.

A closer look

Eligibility. The residence permit will be available to foreign nationals who are in Brazil and who have completed an undergraduate or graduate program and received a degree from a Brazilian institution accredited by the Brazilian Ministry of Education. While hybrid educational courses will be acceptable, applicants must have completed most of their courses in person at the accredited Brazilian institution.

Local employment requirement. While company sponsorship will not be strictly required (applicants may apply for the permit on their own), applicants must have an employment contract with a Brazilian entity and the intended position must be related to the applicant's degree/academic curriculum.

While company sponsorship will not be strictly required (applicants may apply for the permit on their own), applicants must have an employment contract with a Brazilian entity and the intended position must be related to the applicant's degree/academic curriculum. Validity period. The residence permit may be granted for an initial two years. Foreign nationals may then apply to the Ministry of Justice for a renewal for an indefinite period (within 90 days before their status expires) if they can provide proof of a clean criminal record and an employment or services contract with a Brazilian company.

Impact

This new residence option offers graduates with a job offer an option to stay and work in Brazil immediately after graduation, whereas other typical employment visas generally require a combination of educational background and several years of work experience.

Background

The initiative likely aims to provide foreign students in Brazil more flexibility to find employment and stay in Brazil, to encourage immigration to help address low migration levels and mitigate labor shortages across many sectors in Brazil.

Looking ahead

During the initial implementation period, foreign nationals should expect delays with application processing, and discretionary application of requirements. Interested applicants should contact their immigration professional for case-specific advice.

Other reforms may be forthcoming as Brazil seeks to attract immigrants. For example, the Ministry of Justice continues to study a proposal that would facilitate visas and residence permits for foreign nationals seeking to invest in Brazil's green economy sectors. Fragomen will report on relevant developments.

