Availability Of Humanitarian Visa For Ukrainian Nationals Further Extended

Update – January 7, 2025: The availability of the special humanitarian visa for Ukrainian nationals and stateless persons has been further extended until December 31, 2025.

March 24, 2023: The availability of the special humanitarian visa for Ukrainian nationals and stateless persons has been further extended until December 31, 2024 due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. The program was originally implemented in March 2022 and the original end date was extended from August 31, 2022 to March 3, 2023. Eligible individuals can continue to apply for the visa either at a Brazilian consular post or in country at the Federal Police in Brazil, under the same conditions and requirements as originally announced.

