DHS Terminates Temporary Protected Status For Honduras And Nicaragua, Effective September 8, 2025

On July 8, 2025, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published a notice in the Federal Register announcing the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation for Honduras and Nicaragua. The termination of the TPS designation for both countries will take effect on September 8, 2025. The termination of the TPS designation for Honduras and Nicaragua will impact over 72,000 Honduran nationals and 4,000 Nicaraguan nationals currently under TPS and will necessitate their transition out of TPS by September 8.
Quick Hits
Honduras and Nicaragua were first designated for TPS on January 5, 1999, following the devastation of Hurricane Mitch, which resulted in significant but temporary disruptions to living conditions. After consultations with relevant U.S. government agencies, DHS concluded that, despite ongoing challenges, improved conditions in Honduras and Nicaragua mean the countries no longer qualify for TPS designation. During this sixty-day transition period from the announcement of the termination on July 8 in the Federal Register until September 8, Honduran and Nicaraguan TPS beneficiaries will retain their employment authorization. However, after this period, they must seek alternative lawful immigration status or face removal from the United States.
Practical Impact
The Federal Register notice results in DHS automatically extending the validity of certain Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) previously issued under Honduras's and Nicaragua's TPS designations until September 8, 2025. TPS beneficiaries attempting to verify their continued employment authorization through the new effective date can present their EADs, which should have the notation "A-12" or "C-19" under the "Category" section and a "Card Expires" date with the following:
|Nicaragua
|January 5, 2018
January 5, 2019
April 2, 2019
January 2, 2020
January 4, 2021
|October 4, 2021
December 31, 2022
June 30, 2024
July 5, 2025
|Honduras
|January 5, 2018
July 5, 2018
January 5, 2020
January 4, 2021
|
October 4, 2021
July 5, 2025
