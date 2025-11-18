Mexico Increases Government Fees For Immigration Procedures Effective Jan. 1, 2026

The Mexican government has published its annual updates to the Ley Federal de Derechos (Federal Fees Law), introducing new government fees that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026, and are expected to increase fees for some categories by over 100%. The changes were officially published in the Diario Oficial de la Federación (Nov. 7, 2025) starting on page 71 and apply to procedures handled by the National Migration Institute (INM).

Key Updates to Fees:

Visitor (no work authorization) will be rising to $983 MXN in 2026 from the 2025 amount of $860 – a 19.97% overall increase

will be rising to in 2026 from the 2025 amount of $860 – a 19.97% overall increase Temporary Resident (1 year) will be rising to $11,140.74 MXN in 2026 from the 2025 amount of $5,328 – a 109.09% overall increase

will be rising to in 2026 from the 2025 amount of $5,328 – a 109.09% overall increase Temporary Resident (2 years) will be rising to $16,693.36 MXN in 2026 from the 2025 amount of $7,984 – a 109.09% overall increase

will be rising to in 2026 from the 2025 amount of $7,984 – a 109.09% overall increase Temporary Resident (3 years) will be rising to $21,142.58 MXN in 2026 from the 2025 amount of $10,112 – a 109.08% overall increase

will be rising to in 2026 from the 2025 amount of $10,112 – a 109.08% overall increase Temporary Resident (4 years) will be rising to $25,057.82 MXN in 2026 from the 2025 amount of $11,984 – a 109.09% overall increase

will be rising to in 2026 from the 2025 amount of $11,984 – a 109.09% overall increase Permanent Residency will be rising to $13,578.96 MXN in 2026 from the 2025 amount of $6,494 – a 109.09% overall increase

Summary:

These adjustments reflect general inflationary increases and align with updates across multiple government fee categories for 2026.

As this increase raises the fees to over 100% for some categories, employers and foreign nationals should budget for higher immigration-related costs starting Jan. 1, 2026

All applications submitted on or after Jan. 1, 2026 will be subject to the new fees, regardless of when documentation was prepared.

will be subject to the new fees, regardless of when documentation was prepared. A 50% government fee reduction will apply to certain temporary and permanent resident categories for individuals who meet specific eligibility criteria established under the 2026 Ley Federal de Derechos reform. The Instituto Nacional de Migración (INM) has not yet released formal guidance on the application process or documentation requirements to obtain this reduction. Further clarification from INM is anticipated in the coming months, and updates will be provided once implementation procedures are announced.

Recommended Action:

Organizations with employees in Mexico or planning to initiate visa or residence renewals before year-end, should consider submitting applications before the end of 2025 to avoid the higher 2026 rates on Jan. 1, 2026.

As Mexico implements it's 2026 immigration fee changes, the Global Americas team at Clark Hill will continue to work closely with organizations to evaluate their foreign employee populations and deliver tailored guidance that keeps them aligned with evolving immigration and regulatory requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.