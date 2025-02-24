Executive Order On "Securing Our Borders"

On January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order imposing new restrictions on migrants, including limitations on asylum and humanitarian protections. The order directs the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to terminate all categorical parole programs that conflict with U.S. policies, which includes parole processes for Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan nationals. Additionally, this provision could impact parole programs for individuals from Afghanistan, Ukraine, and other countries.

Beyond restricting parole, the executive order introduces several border security measures, including building more physical barriers, increasing the number of border personnel, and stopping the use of the CBP One mobile application. The order specifically directs the Department of Defense (DOD) and DHS to build more border walls to establish what it calls "complete operational control" of the southern border. Additionally, it ordered the immediate shutdown of the CBP One mobile app, which previously allowed asylum seekers to schedule appointments at U.S. Ports of Entry. As a result, all existing appointments have been canceled immediately.

The order also initiates the reinstatement of the "Remain in Mexico" program, also known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), across all sectors of the southern border. Under MPP, asylum seekers must remain in Mexico while awaiting the outcome of their U.S. immigration court proceedings, significantly altering the process for those seeking refuge in the country.

These measures reinforce the Trump administration's broader effort to restrict asylum and humanitarian protections at the U.S. border. If you or someone you know may be affected by this executive order, it is essential to stay informed and understand your legal rights. Consulting with an immigration attorney can help navigate these evolving policies and ensure the best course of action moving forward.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.