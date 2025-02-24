ARTICLE
24 February 2025

Executive Order On "Securing Our Borders"

SR
Santos Lloyd Law Firm

Contributor

Santos Lloyd Law Firm logo

Founded with a commitment to excellence, Santos Lloyd Law Firm, PC is a full-service immigration law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families worldwide. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, with satellite offices in Beverly Hills, San Diego, and Orlando, we provide specialized solutions for permanent residence and non-immigrant visas. Our diverse clientele benefits from our client-centered approach and unwavering integrity. At Santos Lloyd, we prioritize diversity, commitment, and sustainability in all aspects of our practice. Our mission is to lead in business, sports, entertainment, and family immigration solutions across the U.S. and globally, delivering timely and effective services.

Explore Firm Details
On January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order imposing new restrictions on migrants, including limitations on asylum and humanitarian protections. The order directs the Department.
Mexico Immigration
Juliana LaMendola

On January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order imposing new restrictions on migrants, including limitations on asylum and humanitarian protections. The order directs the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to terminate all categorical parole programs that conflict with U.S. policies, which includes parole processes for Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan nationals. Additionally, this provision could impact parole programs for individuals from Afghanistan, Ukraine, and other countries.

Beyond restricting parole, the executive order introduces several border security measures, including building more physical barriers, increasing the number of border personnel, and stopping the use of the CBP One mobile application. The order specifically directs the Department of Defense (DOD) and DHS to build more border walls to establish what it calls "complete operational control" of the southern border. Additionally, it ordered the immediate shutdown of the CBP One mobile app, which previously allowed asylum seekers to schedule appointments at U.S. Ports of Entry. As a result, all existing appointments have been canceled immediately.

The order also initiates the reinstatement of the "Remain in Mexico" program, also known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), across all sectors of the southern border. Under MPP, asylum seekers must remain in Mexico while awaiting the outcome of their U.S. immigration court proceedings, significantly altering the process for those seeking refuge in the country.

These measures reinforce the Trump administration's broader effort to restrict asylum and humanitarian protections at the U.S. border. If you or someone you know may be affected by this executive order, it is essential to stay informed and understand your legal rights. Consulting with an immigration attorney can help navigate these evolving policies and ensure the best course of action moving forward.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Juliana LaMendola
Juliana LaMendola
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More