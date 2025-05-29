A Destination For Relocation And Opportunity

Rising political tensions, uncertainty at the U.S. border, and shifting economic landscapes have led many Canadians to reconsider their travel and relocation plans. A growing number are choosing to bypass the United States in favour of other destinations, with Mexico emerging as a top alternative. Reports from Canadian travel agencies indicate increasing cancellations of U.S. trips, with travelers turning to Mexico instead.

With its proximity to Canada, relatively low cost of living, cultural richness, and growing economic opportunities, Mexico offers an attractive option. But as interest grows, it's important to understand the immigration pathways, legal realities, and strategic considerations before making the move.

To better support our clients in this growing market, Exeo is proud to announce the expansion of our immigration legal services to Mexico, under the leadership of our colleague and attorney Jacqueline Márquez Rojano.

Jacqueline is a Mexican lawyer with a master's degree in Foreign Trade Law from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). She brings over two decades of experience from the Mexican Ministry of Economy, where she specialized in foreign investment, trade agreements, corporate law, and immigration policy. Jacqueline also served as Mexico's trade and investment representative in Canada from 2019 to 2023 and played a leading role in the implementation of CUSMA and other major international agreements. Her extensive background ensures clients receive strategic, practical advice for successful immigration and investment in Mexico.

Why Mexico? Beyond Travel

Mexico's appeal goes far beyond its beaches and cuisine. Its economic landscape has expanded steadily over the past decade, positioning itself as a key manufacturing and trade hub under the CUSMA. Sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and mining continue to attract significant foreign investment.

At the same time, Mexico offers affordable healthcare, diverse real estate opportunities, and a lifestyle that blends vibrant cities with quiet coastal or rural retreats. For many, it offers a quality of life difficult to replicate elsewhere — at a lower cost.

While Canadian citizens can stay in Mexico for up to 180 days as tourists without a visa, this status does not permit work, study, or long-term investment. For those planning to live, work, or invest in Mexico, either temporary or permanent residency is required.

Immigration Pathways: Temporary vs Permanent Residency

Temporary Residency

Temporary residency is designed for individuals who plan to stay in Mexico for more than six months and up to four years. It is a popular choice for retirees, remote workers, and individuals exploring relocation or investment options.

Note: This status does not automatically allow you to work. Work authorization must be applied for and approved separately.

Key features:

Issued for 1 year initially, renewable annually for up to 4 years

Allows unrestricted travel in and out of Mexico

May permit work or study, if proper authorization is obtained

Granted based on financial solvency, investment, or family ties

Permanent Residency

Permanent residency is intended for individuals who want to settle in Mexico indefinitely. It provides more flexibility and long-term security than temporary residency and is often pursued after several years in temporary status — although some may qualify directly.

Key features:

Granted without expiration; no need for renewal

No work permit required to be employed or self-employed

Eligibility to apply for Mexican citizenship after 5 years as a permanent resident

Note: Citizenship is not accessible through temporary status alone.

Common Questions When Considering a Move to Mexico

Can I start the process after arriving in Mexico?

Generally, no. Most applicants must begin the residency application process at a Mexican consulate abroad before entering Mexico as residents.

Do I need to prove income?

Yes. Both temporary and permanent residency applications require proof of financial stability. The requirements vary but often include bank statements, pension income, or employment contracts.

Can family members of a business owner also obtain residency?

Yes. Spouses, minor children, and sometimes dependent parents can obtain residency under the principal applicant's status (family unity applications).

Does business ownership grant residency status automatically?

No. Owning or investing in a business does not automatically qualify you for residency. You must apply separately and meet the requirements of the residency category you're targeting (such as income or investment thresholds).

How long does it take to receive temporary or permanent residency once I apply?

Processing times depend on the Mexican consulate where you file your application and the local immigration office (INM) handling final approval in Mexico.

For temporary residency , the full process typically takes 4 to 8 weeks , though this varies by location and season.

, the full process typically takes , though this varies by location and season. Permanent residency may take longer, especially if applying directly based on financial solvency or family ties.

Note: If your application includes a work permit (e.g. you're being sponsored by a company or applying to manage your own business), expect additional delays of 2 to 4 weeks..

Starting with the correct visa type and complete documentation is key to avoiding unnecessary delays.

Planning Carefully: Legal and Strategic Considerations

While Mexico offers accessible immigration pathways, each application must meet precise financial, administrative, and timing requirements. Errors such as applying under the wrong residency category, submitting incomplete documentation, or misunderstanding work authorization rules can cause costly delays or refusals.

Working with qualified immigration familiar with Mexican law ensures your plans are legally sound and aligned with your personal or business goals.

How Exeo Can Help

At Exeo, we provide strategic, end-to-end support throughout your Mexico immigration journey. From assessing your eligibility for temporary or permanent residency to managing income verification, business permits, and the documentation required for residency applications, our team ensures each step is handled with precision.

Led by Jacqueline Márquez Rojano, our licensed Mexican immigration attorney, we help you navigate complex legal requirements while maintaining full compliance and minimizing risk. Whether your goals involve relocation or business expansion, we make the process as seamless and efficient as possible, always aligned with your long-term objectives.

