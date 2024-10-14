ARTICLE
14 October 2024

Processing Delays And Policy Changes Possible During Transition To New Immigration Commissioner

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has named Sergio Salomón, the current governor of the State of Puebla, as the new Commissioner of the National Immigration Institute (INM). The Commissioner of the INM can appoint 32 directors of offices across the nation and set the policy for immigration to the country. Salomón, who will start this new role in December 2024, is expected to continue the immigration policies of the previous government with a focus on immigration control. However, there may be replacement of higher-level staff, including directors who approve or deny immigration applications, which could result in immigration processing delays and certain changes in adjudication practices and policy. The INM is also expected to introduce process changes focused on digitalization and how applications are filed on site. We will monitor the situation and report on related developments.

