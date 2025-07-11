DHS Announces End Of TPS Designations For Nicaragua And Honduras

On July 7, 2025, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced that TPS designations for Nicaragua and Honduras will not be extended. TPS designations for both countries expired on July 5, 2025.

The 60-day transition period will start on July 8, 2025. Work authorization documents based upon TPS designation for Nicaragua and Honduras will remain valid during the transition period.

The Secretary determined that country conditions in Nicaragua and Honduras have improved to the point where Nicaraguan and Honduran citizens can return home in safety.

Lawsuits were filed in response to Secretary Noem's decisions to end TPS designations for several countries (Haiti, Venezuela). Similar legal challenges may be made to the decision to terminate TPS designations for Nicaragua and Honduras.

Jackson Lewis attorneys will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.

