DHS's Recently Announced End Of 2021 TPS Designations For Venezuela Takes Effect 11.07.25

Impacted Venezuelan nationals will need to acquire an alternative immigrant status and work authorization in order to remain in the U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Sept. 5, 2025, that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem is terminating the 2021 designation of Venezuela for Temporary Protected Status (TPS). The termination will be effective starting 11:59 p.m., local time, on Nov. 7, 2025. Originally, the 2021 designation for Venezuela was set to expire on Sept. 10, 2025.

Further, DHS automatically extended the validity of certain Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) that were previously issued pursuant to the 2021 TPS designation through Nov. 7, 2025. However, after Nov. 7, 2025, Venezuelan nationals who were granted TPS under the 2021 designation will no longer hold Temporary Protected Status and will no longer have valid U.S. work authorization.

According to a Notice posted by DHS in the Federal Register on Sept. 5, 2025, Secretary Noem determined that Venezuela no longer met the conditions of the 2021 designation for TPS after reviewing country conditions in Venezuela and consulting with the appropriate U.S. government agencies. The Notice indicated Secretary Noem's decision was also based on an assessment of national interest factors including public safety, national security, immigration policy and other factors.

Venezuelan nationals impacted by this termination of the 2021 TPS designation will need to acquire an alternative immigrant status and work authorization by Nov. 7, 2025, to remain in the U.S. and continue to work uninterrupted.

A separate Venezuela TPS re-designation in 2023, with an expiration of Apr. 2, 2025, was cancelled pursuant to Secretary Noem's notice terminating this 2023 designation on Feb. 5, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.