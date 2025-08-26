TPS For Honduras, Nepal, And Nicaragua: Another Shift In The Legal Winds

No action is required just yet, but employers and stakeholders should be aware of a significant development in the ongoing litigation surrounding Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua. We expect an update from US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) shortly, notifying employers of a shortened expiration date for work authorization.

Ninth Circuit Pauses Extension of TPS Work Authorization

On August 20, 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued a brief but impactful order that paused a lower court's decision to extend TPS-related work authorization for nationals of Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua until November 18, 2025. This means that, for now, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) may proceed with terminating deportation protections for approximately 60,000 individuals from these three countries.

Background: Legal Tug-of-War Over TPS Terminations

Last month, a federal judge in San Francisco granted a request to delay the termination of TPS, finding that plaintiffs were likely to succeed on claims that the cancellations violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) and the Fifth Amendment's equal protection clause. That decision temporarily extended TPS protections and work authorization.

However, the Ninth Circuit's recent ruling stayed that decision pending appeal. The panel did not halt the district court proceedings, which are still scheduled for a merits hearing on November 18, 2025.

What Will Happen Next?

If DHS reverts to its original guidance, the implications are immediate:

TPS for Nepal would end immediately.

TPS for Honduras and Nicaragua would expire on September 8, 2025.

This would represent a significant rollback of protections for thousands of individuals who have lived and worked legally in the U.S. under TPS.

What Employers and TPS Holders Should Know

While no immediate action is required, employers and TPS holders should be watching for an update from USCIS on its related TPS website pages. USCIS guidance could change quickly, and we recommend that employers prepare contingency plans for affected workers as TPS protections will likely be rolled back.

We'll continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available. If you have questions about how this may affect your workforce, please don't hesitate to reach out.

For more information contact your Seyfarth relationship attorney or Dawn Lurie directly. The Seyfarth Immigration Compliance & Enforcement specialty group–recognized as national leaders in the field—is trusted by top Fortune 100 companies as well as small businesses across the country for strategic, practical advice. The group offers comprehensive guidance on Form I-9 and E-Verify compliance, ICE inspections, and worksite enforcement actions, internal immigration assessments, I-9 audits, DOL immigration-related wage and hour investigations, general H-1B compliance, and DOJ-IER anti-discrimination matters, including foreign sponsorship and export control/ITAR issues.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.