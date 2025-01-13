Humanitarian Visas For Afghan And Haitian Nationals Introduced

Brazil has introduced new special humanitarian visas for Afghan nationals affected by the ongoing armed conflict in Afghanistan and for Haitian nationals affected by large-scale environmental disasters and institutional instability in Haiti. These visas allow holders of both nationalities to reside and work in Brazil for up to two years. The new humanitarian visas are available immediately and will remain in effect until December 31, 2025. Applicants who are outside of Brazil can apply for the visa at a Brazilian consular post (in Tehran or Islamabad for Afghan nationals or in Port-au-Prince for Haitian nationals) and then must register with the Federal Police within 90 days of arrival in Brazil or, if already in Brazil, they can apply for the visa directly at the Federal Police. To be eligible, Afghan nationals must have left Afghanistan before August 15, 2021, and cannot hold a residence permit in a third country; there are no such requirements for Haitian nationals. Applicants of both nationalities must have a clean criminal record. The visas may be renewed indefinitely before they expire, provided that holders have not been absent from Brazil for more than 90 days in a year; they have not entered or exited Brazil illegally; they have maintained a clean criminal record both in Brazil and abroad; and they can prove they have the economic means to support themselves.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.