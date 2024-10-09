New Immigration Pathway For Graduates Of Brazilian Educational Institutions Forthcoming

On September 22, 2024, Brazil launched a new residence permit for international students to live and work in Brazil after graduation. This program allows foreign students who have completed their degrees in Brazil to apply for a residence permit to continue to live and work in the country after graduation.

Under this initiative, eligible graduates can apply for a two-year resident permit, which aims to retain skilled talent in sectors where there is high demand. The new immigration pathway is aimed to support industries such as technology, engineering, and healthcare. This option is different from other employment-based visas which also require work experience.

To qualify, graduates must have completed their studies at an accredited institution in Brazil and have a job offer from a Brazilian employer. In addition, hybrid coursework can be acceptable, most of the education must have been completed while the student was physically present in Brazil. Applications can be submitted up to six months following graduation, making it easier for students to secure employment while still connected to their academic networks. The permit will be valid for two years and renewable indefinitely.

For further details on eligibility and the application process, interested candidates are encouraged to visit the official government website or consult their universities.

Details :

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.