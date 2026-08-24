The ‘Restructuring Of The Restructuring’: Why The New Crisis At Casas Bahia Is More Than An Isolated Case

Whether you're leading the way, disrupting an industry, entering a new phase of growth, or launching a defining product—we're in the room with you. In the action. Sleeves rolled up.
With a rich history spanning both sides of the Atlantic, we are present in the major commercial centers that matter to our clients: the U.S., the U.K., Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. Combining scale with the speed clients demand, our defining capabilities include major litigation, critical transactions, strategic IP, and private wealth.
Our team of over 1,400 lawyers works hand-in-hand across markets, sectors, practice areas, and client teams. All-in problem solvers, we bring the creativity to think differently, and the pragmatism to get things done when it counts the most.
Embedded in your business and sharing your ambition, we take the work personally. Shaping what we do and how we do it around your goals and needs, always one step ahead of the moment.
Winston Taylor partner Rodrigo Carvalho discusses the increasing trend of Brazilian companies returning to restructuring negotiations amid challenging economic conditions. He explains how high interest rates, restricted credit, and shifting market dynamics are forcing businesses to revisit their financial recovery plans, emphasizing that returning to the negotiating table doesn't necessarily indicate failure of the original restructuring strategy.
within Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)
Winston Taylor partner Rodrigo Carvalho spoke with InvestNews about the growing number of Brazilian companies returning to the restructuring process as they continue to contend with high interest rates, restricted credit, and lower-than-expected cash flow. Rodrigo noted that while there may be a risk of new rounds, returning to the negotiating table does not necessarily mean that the first plan was poorly executed.
“Even when a restructuring is designed to restore the company's long-term financial sustainability, its effectiveness depends on assumptions that may change. Interest rates, macroeconomic conditions, access to capital, and changes in consumption patterns may require further adjustments to the capital structure,” he said.