Public Law And Infrastructure | Infrastructure Regulatory Trends In Brazil

Brazil's infrastructure sector is undergoing a period of significant regulatory and institutional evolution. New public policies, regulatory frameworks and contractual instruments have been introduced, with the collective aim of enhancing legal certainty, attracting investment, and improving the delivery of public services across key sectors of the economy.

In this context, Tauil & Chequer Advogados in association with Mayer Brown presents the first edition of the Public Law and Infrastructure Bulletin, a publication bringing together analyses of recent regulatory and legislative innovations impacting Brazil's infrastructure landscape.

Prepared by our Projects and Infrastructure and Public and Administrative Law practices, this publication addresses topics of particular relevance to investors and public authorities, offering a strategic perspective on key regulatory and institutional trends shaping the sector.

Among the topics covered in this edition are:

Regulatory harmonization in the natural gas market and recent institutional developments aimed at fostering the sector's growth;

New instruments for regulatory governance and stakeholder participation in decision-making processes;

The new legal framework for public transport and its impacts on urban mobility and the energy transition;

Regulatory mechanisms applicable to federal highway concessions, including contractual renegotiations and regulatory recovery regimes;

New financing models for smart city solutions; and

Measures aimed at strengthening the financial sustainability of state-owned companies and their regulatory implications.

By bringing together analyses of legislative changes, public policy initiatives and regulatory trends, the Bulletin aims to contribute to a better understanding of the current institutional environment of Brazil's infrastructure sector and to serve as a practical resource for strategic decision-making.

Access the full Public Law and Infrastructure Bulletin.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.