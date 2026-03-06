KLA's M&A And Venture Capital Practices Are Strengthened With The Addition Of A New Partner

Attorney Francisco Mont' Alverne joined the partnership of KLA Advogados this February, strengthening the firm's Corporate, M&A, Private Equity and Venture Capital practices.

Licensed to practice in Brazil and New York, his work is primarily focused on representing artificial intelligence and technology companies at all stages of development, as well as private equity and venture capital funds in cross-border M&A and venture capital transactions.

With more than 15 years of experience, Francisco has spent the past several years practicing between São Paulo and New York for Brazilian and international clients, with a focus on technology investments.

He holds a postgraduate degree in Corporate Law and Capital Markets from Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) and an LL.M. (Master of Laws) in Corporation Law from New York University School of Law (2016).

According to KLA's Executive Committee, his arrival reinforces the firm's commitment to attracting top talent with outstanding technical expertise and a business-oriented approach to advancing clients' objectives.

"Having Francisco on the team is another step toward maintaining our strong presence in venture capital and in serving technology clients and investment funds. He brings extensive background and experience that will add significant value to our practice," said founding partner Karin Alvo, a member of the Executive Committee and of KLA's Corporate, M&A, Private Equity and Venture Capital team.

