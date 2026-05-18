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18 May 2026

Late-Stage Deals Dominate Latin American Funding In Q1

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In the first quarter of 2026, Venture Capital (VC) funding in Latin America was less about broad-based momentum and more about the concentration of capital, stage
Mexico Corporate/Commercial Law
Andre Thiollier
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Key Takeaways:

  • Crunchbase data shows Latin American startups raised a combined $1.03 billion in VC funding in Q1.
  • Total funding was driven in large part by late-stage and growth deals, with $761 million in total.
  • Mexican startups led the way with $404 million in funding, and the country boasted the largest financing round in Latin America for the quarter at $300 million.

In the first quarter of 2026, Venture Capital (VC) funding in Latin America was less about broad-based momentum and more about the concentration of capital, stage, and even geography. According to a recent Crunchbase article examining data from Q1 of this year, Latin American startups raised a total of $1.03 billion for the quarter, a jump of 12% YoY and a decrease of 6% from Q4 2025.

To see what is currently driving VC investment in Latin America, let’s take a deeper dive into the Crunchbase data from Q1 2026 and their analysis.

Late-Stage Dominance

In the first quarter, late-stage funding dominated VC investment in Latin American startups. Crunchbase data shows that $761 million of that total went to late-stage and growth deals, a jump of 158% from Q1 2025 and 203% from Q4 2025.

At the other end of the spectrum, round counts and total funding were down across angel, seed, and early-stage rounds. In fact, less than 9% ($92 million) of the Q1 total went to angel and seed stages. Early stages brought in 17% ($179 million), again a drop QoQ and YoY.

The discrepancy in funding between stages indicates that investors are prioritizing scale, proven business models, and clear paths to profitability instead of early-stage experimentation and greater risk. Capital is still available across the board, but it has become increasingly selective, and those without traction or near-term scalability are finding that funding can be harder to come by.

Geographical Concentration

Mexico was the clear winner in Q1, due in large part to investment in one startup that brought in almost one-third of total funding. That went to Mexico-based Kavak with a $300 million Series F round. This helped boost the total for Mexican startups in Q1 to $404 million and put them ahead of Brazilian startups who raised $240 million.

This is a notable and historically rare shift in regional leadership. Brazil has traditionally been the leader for venture funding in the region, so this is a bit of a pivot, and according to Crunchbase, only the second time since 2012 that Mexican startups outraised Brazilian startups in a quarter.

In looking at the data collectively, it shows that Latin America’s venture market is not contracting, but rather maturing. Investors are targeting fewer, higher-quality companies, and they are re-engaging at the top end of the market. It also shows that regional dynamics are becoming more fluid. All of this indicates that the bar has been raised for founders in the region, but for the right companies at the right stage, the market is still very much open.

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Andre Thiollier
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