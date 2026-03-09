When Cartel Violence Disrupts A Puerto Vallarta Corporate Retreat: Can You Recover Your Deposit?

When a Puerto Vallarta Retreat Collides With Cartel Reality: Can You Recover Your Deposit?

Recent violence tied to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel has unsettled companies and families planning travel there. For years, Puerto Vallarta has been viewed as a controlled destination for executive retreats and high-end gatherings. When cartel-related violence in Jalisco dominates national headlines, boards reassess risk, general counsel revisit duty-of-care obligations, and human resources departments evaluate employee safety. Risk committees intervene. Retreats that seemed routine weeks earlier are cancelled, while substantial deposits remain tied to signed agreements.

When a company wires $150,000, or even $300,000 for a corporate retreat and later cancels, the resort's response is familiar: the contract states the deposit is non-refundable. That position reflects the written agreement, but it does not automatically resolve the issue.

Corporate Governance and Contract Allocation of Risk

From a governance perspective, cancellation after a serious security event can be defensible. Directors and officers owe fiduciary duties. Employers must provide a reasonably safe environment for employees. Ignoring credible warning signs may create exposure that exceeds the cost of cancellation.

Luxury retreat agreements in Mexico are structured to allocate risk to the customer once deposits become non-refundable. Force majeure provisions typically reference natural disasters, government-mandated closures, or acts of war. Many do not expressly address cartel violence or regional instability that falls short of a formal shutdown. The company evaluates risk in real time. The resort evaluates the written allocation of risk. Courts, if involved, examine the contract first.

Citing the clause rarely ends the discussion. It begins it.

Precedent Risk and Portfolio Exposure

Large hotel groups do not evaluate disputes in isolation. They assess exposure across their portfolio and across future bookings. An adverse court decision publicly holding that a resort wrongfully refused to refund deposits after cartel-related violence would not remain confined to a single dispute. Other corporate clients would review similar agreements. Plaintiffs' lawyers would rely on the reasoning. Event planners would adjust their guidance. Comparable claims could follow.

A single unfavorable opinion can produce multiple claims. That broader exposure may outweigh the value of retaining one deposit.

In practice, once litigation exposure and precedent risk become concrete, positions often soften. Resorts that begin with categorical refusals to refund will sometimes shift toward negotiated outcomes when they assess what a written opinion could mean beyond the immediate booking.

Cross-Border Litigation and Credible Escalation

Leverage in these disputes depends on credibility. Most law firms will not pursue disputes outside their home jurisdiction. We regularly handle matters involving cross-border transactions and enforcement.

We have Mexico-based, Spanish-speaking attorneys prepared to litigate in Mexico and in many other countries if necessary. Global hospitality groups often operate through layered entities that create more than one jurisdictional path.

When a resort understands that litigation is realistic and related proceedings may follow in other jurisdictions, the conversation usually shifts from reciting policy or contract clauses to evaluating risk.

Before Cancelling: Define the Risk

Before cancelling, clients usually ask some version of the same question: If we cancel because of cartel-related violence in Jalisco, what are our chances of recovering our deposit?

Or, if cancellation has already occurred: Can the hotel really keep our deposit and sue us for the remainder?

These questions require structured analysis.

We have handled a number of these matters. Our approach begins with a comprehensive review of the relevant documents, followed by a memorandum assessing the likelihood of recovery if cancellation occurs or has occurred.We analyze force majeure language, governing law provisions, dispute resolution clauses, communications with the resort, and applicable insurance coverage. We assess jurisdictional options and litigation exposure in light of the specific agreement.

The memorandum is designed for boards, general counsel, and principals making six-figure decisions. In some matters, recovery prospects are limited because the contract allocates risk clearly. In most cases, ambiguity in the contract language or in the underlying facts creates negotiating leverage. The purpose of the analysis is not to promise recovery but to define exposure before action or to negotiate the return of funds after action.

After Cancellation: What "Non-Refundable" Means in Practice

A refusal by the hotel or resort does not automatically end the matter. Where deposits exceed approximately $25,000, disciplined legal engagement often changes the trajectory of the dispute. Most of these matters resolve through negotiated adjustments shaped by contract language, reputational considerations, and credible litigation risk rather than by trial.

Insurance coverage also warrants careful examination. Event cancellation policies, business interruption riders, and executive travel protections are frequently dismissed at first pass. Initial denials are common. They are not always dispositive.

The Bottom Line

Cartel-related violence in Jalisco has altered the risk analysis for corporate retreats in Puerto Vallarta. We have already heard from multiple companies seeking to recover deposits and limit exposure to additional payment demands.

In nearly every matter we have seen, the decision to cancel was prudent. Writing off a substantial deposit without disciplined legal review rarely is.

These disputes sit at the intersection of contract allocation of risk, cross-border litigation strategy, and insurance recovery. They require measured analysis grounded in legal doctrine and business realities.

Before treating a deposit as irretrievable, confirm that "non-refundable" is both legally and strategically decisive under the governing agreement.

