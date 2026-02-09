ARTICLE
9 February 2026

FBT Gibbons Partner Eduardo Amorim Breaks Down Doing Business In Brazil On White Collar Forensic Podcast

FBT Gibbons is a leading national law firm serving clients ranging from mid-sized businesses to multinational corporations and growth-oriented startups operating or investing in middle markets.

We don’t just work for our clients; we go further. Our deep experience across the energy, finance, life sciences, and manufacturing industries helps us see what others sometimes miss. By understanding specific market and sector dynamics, our team develops strategies that align with and support clients’ overall business goals.

Along with industry knowledge, our lawyers leverage technology and innovation for clients, and we are proud to be recognized as one the 2025 Most Innovative Firms in North America by The Financial Times. We know that innovation, particularly in the AI arena, is not simply about adapting to new tools and technologies. It also means continuously seeking better and more creative ways to practice law, invest in our people, and serve our clients and communities.

Eduardo Amorim, a partner with FBT Gibbons, sat down with host Scott Moritz for the Fraud Eats Strategy podcast to discuss key steps companies must focus on when considering an investment or expanding their operations in Brazil.

"Companies must understand the legal and political framework," Amorim says. "Brazil's anti-corruption law imposes strict liability on corporations. That means there's no intent requirement for the law to be applicable. So, if a corrupt act benefits the company even indirectly, liability can attach, and penalties can reach up to 20% of gross revenue."

He also stressed companies must conduct ongoing due diligence as they are directly responsible for third-party misconduct under Brazilian law.

"Companies should operate as if today's law enforcement environment in Brazil could become tomorrow's crackdown," Amorim adds. "Enforcement cycles fluctuate in Brazil, but liability does not."

Listen to the podcast episode, "Braving Brazil – Operating in Latin America's Largest Economy in Uncertain Times."

