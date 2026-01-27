Venezuela Proposes Major Amendment To Organic Law On Hydrocarbons

Venezuela's National Assembly is considering a proposed Partial Amendment to the Organic Law on Hydrocarbons (the "Hydrocarbons Law Amendment"), which would introduce sweeping changes to the regulatory framework governing the exploration, extraction, transportation, refining, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the country.

Overview

Key Features

Framework for Primary Activities: The proposed Hydrocarbons Law Amendment would establish three permissible structures for conducting primary activities (hydrocarbon exploration, extraction, and related operations): (1) directly by the Executive or through companies exclusively owned by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (the "Republic"), (2) by joint ventures in which the Republic holds a majority stake conferring shareholder control, and (3) by private companies domiciled in Venezuela which would operate within the framework of contracts signed with state-owned companies or their subsidiaries. The Executive would retain broad authority to transfer to operating companies the right to exercise primary activities, as well as ownership or other rights over property required for such activities. Notably, the Executive may revoke these rights if operators fail to comply with their obligations in a manner that prevents achievement of the intended purpose. This is in stark contrast to the current regime, which does not allow primary activities to be conducted by private companies.

Conclusion

If enacted, the proposed Hydrocarbons Law Amendment would represent a significant evolution in Venezuela's hydrocarbon regulatory framework, balancing enhanced state control with meaningful opportunities for private participation and investment. Key takeaways include expanded dispute resolution options through arbitration, new contractual structures enabling private operators to assume operational risk while retaining a share of production, enhanced minority shareholder rights in joint ventures, flexible royalty and tax structures for economically challenged projects, and grandfathering of existing contracts under the Anti-Blockade Law.

