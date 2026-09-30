Hire A Lawyer To Chase Unpaid Invoices: Is It Worth It?

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For many Australian businesses, there is the point at which overdue accounts stop being an administrative nuisance and also start to affect cash flow. The question then becomes a commercial one: is it worth engaging a debt collector or a lawyer to recover the debt, and what is the cost to the business? Alongside that are questions of which option to take and what is the less obvious cost of not taking any action.

It’s not a straightforward call. A debt collection agency costs less upfront, but a lawyer carries institutional weight that genuinely changes how debtors behave. The letter on law firm letterhead, the implied threat of a court filing, the knowledge that someone qualified is tasked with recovering the debt can move people in ways that a debt collection agency simply cannot, because lawyers can take legal steps that agencies cannot.

Commercial debt recovery is one of the most common matters handled for business clients across Australia. The question that comes up most often is whether legal engagement is worth it, and the correct answer depends on the debt size; the debtor’s behaviour; whether the debt is disputed; what documentation you have and your willingness to act decisively. We explain when it’s best to engage a lawyer for unpaid invoices, what the process looks like, what it costs and timeframes.

Lawyer or debt collector: choosing the right professional for the job

When a debt collection agency may be a practical first step

For smaller, relatively fresh debts where the debtor has gone quiet but hasn’t outright refused to pay, a debt collection agency can be a sensible starting point. Agencies work on commission, typically between 5% and 30% of the recovered amount, and may jcharge nothing if they fail. They move quickly using non-legal contact methods: phone calls, emails, and informal negotiation designed to resolve the matter without court involvement.

The limitation is that agencies cannot issue court proceedings. If the debtor ignores them, the agency’s toolkit runs out entirely, and you’re back to square one, now with a debtor who has learned that ignoring the problem works and who may have bought themselves a few months of delay, with the money they owe you.

When you need to recover an undisputed debt, working with a reputable and effective debt collector can be a cost-effective way to proceed, especially where a debtor simply needs some motivation to pay. When the process doesn’t work, the risk is that it can also consume valuable time and resources, while yielding no results.

When to hire a lawyer to chase unpaid invoices

A lawyer becomes the right choice when the debt is high-value or critical for your business, particularly above $20,000, when the debtor is disputing the amount, or when informal recovery attempts have already failed.

Lawyers start by establishing the debt is legitimate and can issue a formal letter of demand on law firm letterhead. This can carry more weight than anything you or an agency send. They can negotiate payment arrangements secured or guaranteed to reduce the chance that the debtor will simply abscond, file court claims, obtain judgments and enforce those judgments.

Cross-state debts and situations where the debtor is approaching insolvency should go to a lawyer immediately. Timing is critical: if a debtor enters administration or liquidation before you have a judgment, your ability to recover becomes dramatically more complicated, as does obtaining security for payment of the debt.

The hybrid scenario: starting with a letter, preparing for court

Many commercial debt recovery matters resolve at the letter of demand stage. No court required, no lengthy process, just a formal notice from a law firm that signals the creditor is serious and sets out in the debt why payment is required and what will happened if it is remains outstanding. Engaging a lawyer from the start means that if the letter doesn’t resolve things, the same firm is already across the file and can move directly to litigation without a handover. Your Guide to Debt Recovery in Melbourne

Letter of demand

A lawyer’s letter of demand formally puts the debtor on notice: pay within a stated timeframe, commonly 7 to 30 days depending on the jurisdiction, or face court proceedings. The letter must reference the amount owed, the basis of the debt, and may attach supporting documents such as invoices and the signed contract or accepted quote. This document confronts the debtor with the paper trail that a court will later see if the matter escalates.

In PCL Lawyers’ experience, many commercial debts resolve at this stage. The firm’s letterhead signals commitment, and debtors who have been unresponsive for months often make contact within days of receiving a solicitor’s letter. Most would rather pay than face the cost and disruption of appearing in court.

Filing a claim in the relevant Court

If the debtor ignores or rejects the demand, the lawyer files a writ and/or Statement of Claim in the appropriate court based on the debt amount and the state where the debtor is located or the claim arose. Monetary limits vary across jurisdictions: generally up to $100,000 in the Magistrates or Local Court in most states, $75,000 in Western Australia, up to $150,000 in Queensland, and up to $250,000 in the ACT. For debts above these thresholds, the matter moves to the County/District or Supreme Court. You should confirm current limits with your lawyer or the relevant court, as these figures can change. Building and construction related debts may have specific rights and methodologies, such as under the relevant state’s Security of Payment legislation.

Once the claim is filed and served, the debtor has a limited timframe to respond, defend, negotiate, or pay. This window often prompts debtors who ignored the letter of demand to engage seriously for the first time. In most jurisdictions, a right to interest will also accrue once a case is started.

It is important to note that this step, whilst seeming straightforward, can be mishandled by lawyers who do not have the relevant litigation expertise. Choosing the right jurisdiction is not simply a matter of knowing a court or tribunal’s jurisdictional limit, but also whether there may be a choice of where to recover the debt, how this fits into the overall strategy and what will make it easier and more cost-effective to enforce a judgment later on. .

Obtaining judgment, enforcement, and payment arrangements

If the debtor doesn’t respond on time, the creditor may apply for a default judgment, a court order confirming the debt is legally owed. A default judgment is not just paperwork; it is an enforceable order. It makes a range of debt collection mechanisms available such as enforcement warrants to seize assets, garnishee orders over bank accounts or wages, and examination hearings that compel the debtor to disclose their full financial position under oath. Obtaining a default judgment can be like scoring a free kick in that you obtain a court order for payment without having to go through a full hearing process.

Payment arrangements can be formalised at any stage of this process, turning the judgment into a legally binding and appropriately secured instalment order. This is often a practical outcome when the debtor acknowledges the debt but cannot pay in full immediately. In some cases, bankruptcy or winding-up proceedings may be appropriate. For further detail on court orders and judgments in Victoria, contact us

How much does it cost to hire a lawyer to chase unpaid invoices?

A fixed fee is typically charged for easily defined tasks. For example, initial advice, a letter of demand from a lawyer and similar steps can often be done on a fixed-fee basis depending on the complexity of the matter and quality of relevant evidence.

For litigation, court filing fees are separate each state and court has separate filing fees.

Hourly rates apply once the matter progresses to court preparation, appearances, and enforcement. For matters that proceed to hearing, a lawyer will provide a realistic cost estimate upfront so you can weigh the legal fees against the size of the debt you’re pursuing.

How long does debt recovery through a lawyer take?

Undefended claims: the fast-track scenario

When a debtor receives a letter of demand and pays, or doesn’t respond after proceedings are filed, resolution can happen within days or weeks from the date of issuing a letter of demand or serving court documnts. This timeline accounts for the initial response window plus the time to obtain a default judgment and begin enforcement if needed. Having a comprehensive set of documentation (such as invoices, contracts, delivery records, correspondence, etc) and clear timeline of events ready to give to your lawyer when you instruct them speeds this up considerably.

Defended claims: what to expect when the debtor pushes back

If the debtor files a defence, the matter will usually proceed to a dispute resolution stage (such as mediation) and then to a hearing. Defended claims in the Magistrates or Local Court typically take several months to reach final hearing. Pre-action requirements also vary by state.

A lawyer who understands both debt recovery and commercial litigation can anticipate these jurisdictional requirements from the outset. Missing a pre-action step doesn’t just cause delay; it can expose you to a costs order in the debtor’s favour, turning a recovery matter into an additional expense.

Why it matters to work with a firm that covers both debt recovery and litigation

A common problem for businesses pursuing unpaid invoices is starting with one service provider and then having to brief an entirely separate firm when the matter escalates to court. Each handover means re-briefing, duplicate document review, lost momentum and often a duplication of costs. That gap also gives debtors more time to move assets, draw down accounts, or delay through procedural objections.

Where the same team handles both recovery and litigation, the matter progresses from demand to judgment efficiently and effectively.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.