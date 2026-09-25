14 September 2026 M&A Review: Market insights and outlook for 2027

Australia's M&A market demonstrated resilience throughout FY2025-26, with quality assets attracting strong investor interest despite geopolitical uncertainty and cautious financing conditions. Middle-market activity remained steady, private capital continued to shape dealmaking, and foreign investors showed particular interest in healthcare, technology, and energy sectors. What factors will drive transaction activity in 2027, and how can businesses position themselves to capitalize on emerging opportunities

Holding Redlich, a national commercial law firm with offices in Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, Brisbane, and Cairns, delivers tailored solutions with expert legal thinking and industry knowledge, prioritizing client partnerships.

Australia’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market showed considerable resilience throughout FY2025-26 despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, fluctuating capital markets and a cautious financing environment. Quality assets continued to attract strong investor interest and well-prepared businesses remained highly sought after.

Based on the transactions our corporate transactions team advised on over the past year and broader market and regulatory developments influencing Australian dealmaking, we highlight key trends across the M&A market and what businesses and investors can expect in 2027.

Trends that shaped Australia’s M&A market

Several key trends shaped the Australian market during FY2025-26:

middle-market activity remained steady , driven by strategic acquisitions, succession planning, industry consolidation and portfolio repositioning

, driven by strategic acquisitions, succession planning, industry consolidation and portfolio repositioning private capital continued to shape dealmaking , with an increase in secondary buyouts, recapitalisations and founder liquidity events

, with an increase in secondary buyouts, recapitalisations and founder liquidity events strong foreign investor interest , particularly in healthcare, technology, energy and other growth sectors

, particularly in healthcare, technology, energy and other growth sectors industry consolidation accelerated across fragmented sectors , as businesses responded to competitive pressures and sought operational synergies

, as businesses responded to competitive pressures and sought operational synergies regulatory complexity increasingly influenced transaction planning, particularly in relation to competition law, foreign investment and transaction execution.

These trends demonstrate that businesses continue to pursue strategic transactions despite broader economic and geopolitical challenges, with capital remaining available for quality assets and growth opportunities.

The continued strength of middle-market activity, private capital investment and cross-border interest highlights the underlying confidence investors have in quality Australian businesses. At the same time, increasing regulatory complexity has reinforced the importance of careful transaction planning and execution.

What will continue to drive M&A activity in Australia?

Several factors are expected to support transaction activity in Australia in the year ahead:

strategic acquisitions – businesses and portfolio companies continue to pursue acquisitions as a means of achieving growth, scale and new capabilities

– businesses and portfolio companies continue to pursue acquisitions as a means of achieving growth, scale and new capabilities private capital deployment – sponsors remain active, pursuing secondary buyouts, recapitalisations and founder liquidity events as they seek opportunities to deploy available capital

– sponsors remain active, pursuing secondary buyouts, recapitalisations and founder liquidity events as they seek opportunities to deploy available capital cross-border investment – investors from North America, Europe and Asia continue to target Australian businesses, particularly those operating in growth sectors

– investors from North America, Europe and Asia continue to target Australian businesses, particularly those operating in growth sectors available capital – significant levels of uninvested capital remain available, particularly for businesses with strong recurring revenue, scalable operating models and clear growth pathways

– significant levels of uninvested capital remain available, particularly for businesses with strong recurring revenue, scalable operating models and clear growth pathways succession planning and ownership transitions – business owners are considering succession and ownership transition strategies, creating opportunities for both exit and growth transactions

– business owners are considering succession and ownership transition strategies, creating opportunities for both exit and growth transactions energy transition and digital transformation – the transition to renewable energy and continued investment in technology and AI-enabled businesses are creating investment opportunities across a range of sectors.

Outlook for 2027

Australia remains an attractive investment destination, supported by its strong regulatory framework, skilled workforce and exposure to long-term structural growth sectors. While buyers are likely to remain disciplined, available capital, strategic corporate demand and ongoing interest from domestic and international investors are expected to support continued M&A activity in the year ahead.

Businesses that prepare early, understand the regulatory environment and approach transactions with a clear strategy are likely to be best placed to capitalise on emerging opportunities.

We explore these trends in greater detail in our latest M&A Review, which also covers sector-specific opportunities in renewable energy, real estate, financial services and healthcare, along with recent regulatory developments affecting transactions in Australia. For our full analysis, download Holding Redlich’s 2026 M&A Review.

If you have any questions about our insights or would like to discuss a potential transaction, please get in touch with our corporate transactions team.

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.