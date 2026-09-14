What Is The Liability Under A Contractor Agreement In Australia?

A contractor agreement determines who pays when work goes wrong. Independent contractors carry their own commercial risk, unlike employees, so the agreement allocates that risk in detail. Liability commonly arises from breach of contract, intellectual property infringement, and breaches of confidentiality. Indemnities, liability caps and insurance requirements are the three tools that allocate it. Australian law puts limits on that allocation. Consumer guarantees under the Australian Consumer Law apply automatically, and no contract can exclude them.

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Summary Liability under a contractor agreement commonly arises from breach of contract, intellectual property infringement and breaches of confidentiality, and the agreement decides who pays.

The Australian Consumer Law limits that allocation, because consumer guarantees apply automatically to services and no contract can exclude them.

Work health and safety duties sit outside the agreement altogether, since those duties are not transferable and no term can shift them to the contractor.

This guide explains contractor liability for business owners and hiring managers in Australia.

LegalVision’s commercial contracts lawyers advise businesses on drafting indemnity and liability cap clauses, subcontracting consent rights, and warranties about original work. Tips for Businesses Check whether your contractor is a small business, since the test covers under 100 employees or $10 million turnover. Ask for certificates of currency each year, not just at signing, because policies lapse quietly. Set a higher cap for data breaches and confidentiality, rather than leaving those losses uncapped. Speak to a commercial contracts lawyer at LegalVision about whether your standard contractor terms are fair.

A contractor agreement determines who pays when work goes wrong. Independent contractors carry their own commercial risk, unlike employees, so the agreement allocates that risk in detail. Liability commonly arises from breach of contract, intellectual property infringement, and breaches of confidentiality. Indemnities, liability caps and insurance requirements are the three tools that allocate it. Australian law puts limits on that allocation. Consumer guarantees under the Australian Consumer Law apply automatically, and no contract can exclude them. Unfair terms in a standard form small business contract now attract civil penalties. Work health and safety duties sit outside the agreement entirely, because nobody can contract them out. This article explains liability under a contractor agreement in Australia, covering the common triggers, subcontractor risk, the statutory limits under the Australian Consumer Law, the indemnity and liability cap tools, and the work health and safety duties no agreement can transfer.

What is Legal Liability?

In a commercial context, liability is the legal responsibility to compensate another party for a loss or damage. When you hire a contractor, they perform work that may carry certain risks. If they make a mistake, deliver a project late, or damage property, liability determines who bears the financial burden.

Because independent contractors are not employees, they do not enjoy the legal protections that shield employees from personal financial risk. The contractor agreement defines the scope of their legal responsibility and outlines exactly what they must pay for if they cause harm.

Common Triggers for Contractor Liability

Liability arises when a party breaches their contract or fails to meet another type of legal obligation. If a contractor does not perform the services to the agreed-upon standard, or fails to complete the project by the specified time, they may breach their contract. If the contractor breaches the contract, you may be able to claim damages and recover your direct financial losses.

Liability may also arise due to intellectual property infringement. A major commercial risk occurs if a contractor uses someone else’s work without a valid licence. This may expose you as the hiring business to legal action. Agreements usually require the contractor to warrant their work is original, placing infringement liability squarely on the contractor.

Further, contractors often access sensitive commercial information. Unauthorised disclosure can cause severe financial and reputational damage. Agreements almost always contain strict confidentiality clauses, and breaching them exposes the contractor to significant liability.

Liability for Subcontractors

Contractors often engage their own subcontractors to complete parts of a project. If a subcontractor delivers defective work or breaches confidentiality, the hiring business usually has no direct contract with that subcontractor to sue them.

Therefore, a contractor agreement must address subcontractor liability and include a clause stating that the primary contractor remains fully liable for the acts and omissions of any subcontractors they engage. The agreement should also prohibit the contractor from subcontracting any work without your prior written consent.

“Businesses spend the whole negotiation on the liability cap and almost none of it on the risks the cap cannot touch. Safety duties do not move because a contract says they do, and neither do the consumer guarantees. Get those two right first, then argue about the number.” Sam BlakeLawyer, LegalVision

Statutory Liability Under Australian Law

The Australian Consumer Law, under the Competition and Consumer Act 2010 (Cth), prohibits businesses or individuals engaging in misleading or deceptive conduct. If a contractor misrepresents their skills and the business relies on that claim, the business can seek compensation.

The Australian Consumer Law also includes consumer guarantees, requiring a contractor to work with due care and skill. If the service costs less than $100,000, these statutory guarantees apply automatically. You cannot contract out of these guarantees.

You must also consider the unfair contract terms regime. If you use a standard form contract for a small business contractor, the terms must be fair. Including an unfair term, like a broad indemnity favouring the hiring business, is illegal. Courts can void the term and impose massive financial penalties.

The Liability You Cannot Allocate: Work Health and Safety

A contractor agreement can move most risks between the parties, and work health and safety is not one of them. Australia’s work health and safety laws impose a primary duty on a person conducting a business or undertaking. Workers include contractors, subcontractors and their employees. You owe that duty whether or not you hold a contract with the person doing the work.

Safe Work Australia puts it plainly:

duties are not transferable; and

nobody can contract them out.

A clause making the contractor responsible for all safety matters has no effect on your own statutory duty. Two or more businesses can hold the same duty, and each must then consult, cooperate and coordinate with the others.

Write that consultation into the agreement as an obligation, rather than assuming the contractor handles safety alone. Ask for the contractor’s safe work method statements and evidence of induction before work starts.

Most states and territories apply the model laws, and Victoria runs its own occupational health and safety legislation. The no contracting out principle holds either way. Set the commercial risk allocation separately, using a liability cap in your services contract for the losses you can allocate.

How to Manage and Allocate Risk

An indemnity is a promise to compensate the other party for specific losses. A business usually requires the contractor to indemnify them against negligence, breach of contract, or intellectual property infringement. If a third party sues the business for the contractor’s mistake, the contractor covers the legal costs and damages.

To prevent financial ruin, contractors negotiate a limitation of liability clause. This caps their maximum financial exposure to a specific dollar amount. Businesses often tie this cap to the total fees paid over the previous 12 months. Parties may also agree on a higher “super cap” for specific high-risk events, like data breaches, instead of leaving liability completely unlimited.

Finally, clauses are only useful if the contractor can pay. Agreements should mandate specific insurance policies including public liability insurance and professional indemnity insurance.

Key Takeaways

Liability under a contractor agreement is not simply a matter of deciding which party bears the financial consequences when something goes wrong. The agreement should clearly define the parties’ responsibilities, address risks involving subcontractors and third parties, and recognise the statutory obligations that apply regardless of what the contract says. The key points to keep in mind are:

common sources of liability include breach of contract, intellectual property infringement, and confidentiality breaches;

the Australian Consumer Law imposes mandatory obligations, including consumer guarantees and rules against unfair contract terms; and

you can manage liability risks using indemnities, limitation of liability clauses, and insurance requirements.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can a contractor agreement impose unlimited liability? Yes, a contract can theoretically impose unlimited liability. However, contractors will rarely accept this. Most commercial agreements include a limitation of liability clause to cap the financial risk at a realistic amount. What happens if a contractor breaches a confidentiality clause? Breaching a confidentiality clause exposes the contractor to a claim for damages. The hiring business can sue the contractor for the financial loss caused by the leaked information. Contracts often exclude confidentiality breaches from the general liability cap, meaning the contractor could face high costs. Can I make a contractor responsible for work health and safety? Not for your own duties. Work health and safety duties are not transferable, and a term purporting to shift them has no effect. You can require safe work method statements, inductions and reporting, but you keep your own primary duty to the contractor as a worker. What is the difference between an indemnity and a limitation of liability? An indemnity extends liability, promising to cover the other party for defined losses, often including third-party claims and legal costs. A limitation of liability restricts it, capping the maximum a party can owe. A contract usually contains both, and they must work together rather than cancel out.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.