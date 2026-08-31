AUSTRAC’s Section 167 Notices: The Next Challenge For Tranche 2 Entities

Much of the conversation around Tranche 2 entities has focused on what they must do to comply with the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing (AML/CTF) regime.

Boards are approving AML/CTF programs, executives are grappling with customer due diligence (CDD), risk assessments and governance frameworks, while compliance teams are mapping designated services, training staff and implementing controls.

These are all necessary steps. However, as the regime has moved into the enforcement phase, the greatest risk for many Tranche 2 entities may not be the obligations themselves, but AUSTRAC’s power to investigate whether those obligations have actually been met.

That power is found in section 167 of the amended Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act 2006 (Cth). While a section 167 notice may appear to be an information-gathering tool, its significance lies in what it can deliver: intelligence-led scrutiny capable of affecting a business’ future.

Why section 167 matters now

To date, entities captured by the regime have been asking:

Have we identified our designated services?

Have we completed a risk assessment?

Have we implemented an AML/CTF program?

Have we trained our staff?

Have we established appropriate CDD procedures?

However, now that the 29 July 2026 enrolment deadline has passed for entities providing designated services on 1 July 2026, the focus has shifted from implementation to enforcement. The question is whether Tranche 2 entities can prove they have implemented their AML/CTF obligations.

For many Tranche 2 entities, a section 167 notice marks the point at which compliance stops being a governance exercise and becomes an evidentiary one. It requires an organisation to move from asserting compliance to proving it.

A notice may be triggered by intelligence holdings, transaction analysis, risk indicators, customer activity, industry-wide reviews or concerns regarding an entity's compliance framework. Once issued, AUSTRAC can move rapidly from intelligence to evidence.

Against that backdrop, section 167 notices are likely to be one of AUSTRAC’s primary tools for testing compliance.

AUSTRAC is not a typical regulator

One of the biggest mistakes a Tranche 2 entity can make is treating AUSTRAC like an ordinary corporate regulator.

AUSTRAC is Australia’s financial intelligence agency and a member of the National Intelligence Community, operating alongside agencies such as the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and the Australian Federal Police. The issues AUSTRAC regulates are also fundamentally different from ordinary compliance risks. AUSTRAC’s sophisticated intelligence, data analytics and transaction-monitoring capabilities enable it to take an intelligence-led approach to compliance and enforcement.

Money laundering enables organised crime, terrorism financing supports terrorist activity and proliferation financing facilitates the spread of weapons of mass destruction and sanctions evasion. These are not merely compliance issues. They are matters of financial integrity, law enforcement and national security.

Through its reporting framework, AUSTRAC receives and analyses enormous volumes of financial intelligence and transaction data. By the time a section 167 notice is issued, AUSTRAC may already have formed a view of an organisation’s risk profile.

The notice enables AUSTRAC to test that assessment against the organisation's records and explanations. In that respect, a section 167 notice is more than a request for documents. It is a reality check.

The question AUSTRAC will eventually ask

Every organisation believes it has a reasonable understanding of its compliance position.

A section 167 notice asks a different question: Can you prove it?

It requires an organisation to produce evidence demonstrating:

how it assessed its obligations

how risks were identified and managed

how CDD was performed

how compliance has been monitored over time.

Before AUSTRAC comes knocking, businesses should ask themselves whether they can produce:

the assessment determining whether their services are captured by the regime

records showing approval and implementation of their AML/CTF program

evidence of staff training

customer identification and verification records

beneficial ownership checks

records demonstrating customer risk assessment and ongoing monitoring.

The consequences of a section 167 notice

Failure to comply with a section 167 notice may itself give rise to criminal and/or civil enforcement action.

Section 167 contains both an offence and a civil penalty provision. Depending on the enforcement pathway pursued, individuals and entities may therefore be exposed to significant consequences arising from the failure itself. Individuals may face imprisonment, monetary penalties and, where applicable, civil penalty orders. Corporate entities may face significant monetary penalties and civil penalty orders.

Importantly, those consequences are not necessarily mutually exclusive as between the individual and the entity. Depending on the circumstances, both may face enforcement action arising from the same failure to comply.

Compliance with the notice does not necessarily eliminate regulatory risk. If the documents and information produced reveal deficiencies in an entity’s AML/CTF compliance framework, including deficiencies relating to CDD, risk assessment, governance arrangements or other compliance obligations, those deficiencies may themselves become the basis for civil penalty proceedings.

The challenge is that the risk does not end with non-compliance.

Failing to comply with the notice may expose the recipient to enforcement action arising from the failure itself. Complying with the notice may expose deficiencies that become the basis for further enforcement action. Few regulatory powers create potential exposure in both directions.

Civil penalty orders, remediation costs, ongoing regulatory scrutiny, enforceable undertakings and reputational damage can be commercially devastating, particularly for newly regulated Tranche 2 entities.

Key takeaways for Tranche 2 entities

A section 167 notice is not the enforcement outcome. It is often the investigative mechanism that precedes it. That is what makes it such a powerful tool in AUSTRAC's enforcement arsenal. It enables AUSTRAC to move from intelligence and risk assessment to the compulsory production of evidence.

For some organisations, a section 167 notice will validate years of careful compliance work. For others, it may expose the evidentiary gaps, governance failures and implementation weaknesses that become the foundation for criminal investigations, civil penalty proceedings, costly remediation programs and significant reputational harm.

Lawyers, accountants, real estate professionals, trust and company service providers, and dealers in precious metals and stones should therefore keep the following in mind:

a section 167 notice tests whether compliance can be proven, not merely asserted

by the time a section 167 notice is issued, AUSTRAC may already have formed a view of the organisation’s risk profile

failure to comply with a section 167 notice may itself expose individuals and entities to significant criminal and/or civil enforcement consequences

complying with a section 167 notice may expose compliance deficiencies that become the basis for civil penalty proceedings

corporate survival may depend less on what the business did and more on what it can prove it did.

Tranche 2 entities should not wait until a section 167 notice arrives before assessing whether they can substantiate compliance with their AML/CTF obligations. Responding to a section 167 notice is ultimately an evidentiary exercise, requiring entities to produce the records and documentation that substantiate their compliance position.