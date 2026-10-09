Deflecting Disputes Before They Arise

How leading organisations stay ahead

Moving from reactive to proactive dispute management requires deliberate systems and a forward-looking mindset. The most effective organisations undertake a horizon-scanning exercise: assessing where regulation, enforcement and market expectations are heading, and identifying how the business needs to adapt to address emerging risks.

The starting point for general counsel is a clear-eyed assessment of exposure. That means understanding where the next dispute is likely to arise, where the business is most vulnerable, and which issues have the greatest potential to affect reputation or enterprise value. Looking backwards is equally important. In our experience, recurring themes in complaints, investigations, near misses and delivery failures often provide the clearest indicators of potential future investigations or disputes.

A critical but often underestimated aspect of proactive management is early engagement. Whether responding to a customer complaint, a regulator's initial inquiry or an emerging operational issue, organisations that act early have a greater ability to shape the outcome. Early engagement allows businesses to preserve evidence, maintain control of communications, protect privilege where appropriate and explore commercial resolutions before positions become entrenched. Once a matter escalates into formal proceedings, many of those opportunities narrow significantly.

Put simply, early engagement puts the organisation in a stronger position to shape outcomes rather than react to them.

Closely linked to early engagement is crisis preparedness, particularly the coordination of legal and communications strategy from the outset. Organisations in high-exposure sectors are increasingly expected to have response plans in place before an incident occurs, covering decision-making, document preparation, stakeholder communications and media engagement. The first 24 to 48 hours can significantly impact on regulatory scrutiny, public perception and stakeholder confidence, making it essential to have the right internal infrastructure already in place:

early warning systems

investigation protocols

document preservation processes

escalation mechanisms

clear guidance around privileged communications.

Organisations that have planned and tested their response in advance are better positioned to act decisively, manage legal, commercial and reputational risk in parallel, and minimise the disruption that disputes can cause.