The Succession Shadow: Are You Hiring For The Future Or The Past?

Every CEO casts a succession shadow that can inadvertently shape the search for their replacement. This article examines how boards can avoid the trap of hiring based on past performance rather than future needs...

KordaMentha, an independent firm in Asia-Pacific, specializes in cybersecurity, financial crime, forensic, performance improvement, real estate, and restructuring services. With a diverse team of almost 400 specialists, they provide customised solutions to help clients grow, protect from financial loss, and recover value. Trusted since 2002, they deliver bold, impactful solutions for clients.

In short

CEO succession decisions often reflect the strengths and shortcomings of the outgoing leader. Learn how Boards can define future leadership requirements and build a CEO search around strategic priorities.

Every CEO casts a succession shadow. A highly successful CEO can become the template for what comes next, but a more difficult tenure can leave Boards looking for capabilities they felt were missing last time.

Both responses are understandable, but they can also narrow the search before it has properly begun. Because the next CEO isn’t being appointed to lead the organisation of the past five years; they are being appointed to lead the organisation of the next five. Those can be two very different jobs.

After more than two decades advising on executive appointments, one pattern has become increasingly clear to us: the outgoing CEO often has more influence over the search for their successor than anyone realises.

A strong operator can make operational credentials central to the next brief. Difficult stakeholder relationships can make stakeholder management non-negotiable. Successful sector experience can make that same background feel essential, even when the organisation’s next phase may require something different.

In those moments, the previous CEO becomes the reference point against which the next one is defined. We think of this as the succession shadow.

Boards naturally draw on what worked well and what didn’t under the previous CEO. The challenge is keeping that perspective in balance when considering what the organisation will need in the years ahead.

Start with the future

Strong organisations are constantly evolving. Strategies change, new markets emerge, technology creates opportunity, customer expectations shift and growth brings greater complexity.

The leader who was exactly right for one chapter may not be the leader required for the next.

An organisation entering new markets may need a different CEO from the one who built its domestic position. A business commercialising new capabilities may require different leadership again. A business that has expanded rapidly may reach a point where its next phase requires greater integration, discipline and execution.

That is why some of the most important work in executive search happens before anyone starts searching. It begins before the position description, candidate specification or the first list of names.

There is one question we believe every Board should be able to answer before commencing a CEO search:

What will be fundamentally different about this organisation by the end of the next CEO’s first term?

The answer should shape the search, because it requires the Board to be clear about its strategy, its ambition and what the next leader is being appointed to achieve.

Evidence, not resemblance

CEO appointments are high-consequence decisions, and when the stakes are high, familiarity can feel reassuring. A candidate from the same sector, similar scale or a familiar pathway can appear to offer certainty.

But familiarity isn’t necessarily evidence of future success. The greatest succession risk may be appointing a leader perfectly equipped for the challenges the organisation has already solved.

This doesn’t mean Boards should deliberately seek an unconventional candidate. It means they should define success with greater precision.

The useful questions are practical ones:

Who has built what needs to be built?

Who has navigated comparable complexity?

Who has successfully led through the kind of growth, transformation or change this organisation is approaching?

Sometimes the evidence leads exactly where you expected, but sometimes, it doesn’t.

Some of the strongest appointments we’ve observed have occurred when a Board has challenged an assumption about what the successful candidate should look like. Not because it lowered the bar, but because it made the bar more relevant.

Leadership is a strategic decision

Leadership appointments are some of the most important decisions an organisation makes about its future.

The right CEO can accelerate strategy, unlock growth, build organisational capability and position it for its next phase of development.

That’s why the search shouldn’t begin with the question of who can replace the outgoing CEO. It should begin with where the organisation is heading, what will be required to get there and the leadership needed to deliver the future.

At KordaMentha Executive Search, we see leadership appointments as strategic decisions that shape an organisation’s future. The same organisations that engage us to navigate transformation, growth, governance challenges and critical moments understand that leadership capability often sits at the centre of those outcomes.

Our work begins by understanding where an organisation is heading, what will be required to get there and the leadership needed to deliver that future.

The outgoing CEO should inform that thinking, not define it.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.