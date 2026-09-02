Leading With Confidence Through Change

One of the ongoing challenges for any law firm is balancing the responsibilities of a professional practice with the realities of running a successful business. Both are critical to long-term success, but they require different skills, perspectives and disciplines.

At Bartier Perry, we are fortunate to have a leadership structure that recognises this balance. Our Executive Leadership Team, CEO, Chair and Board work together to ensure the firm remains focused not only on delivering exceptional legal services, but also on maintaining the strategic, operational and commercial foundations needed to support sustainable growth. This collaborative approach allows our lawyers to focus on client outcomes while ensuring the business is positioned to respond to changing market conditions and opportunities. As a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (together with a number of the Executive Leadership team and Board), we continue to build on the governance and leadership capabilities that support this approach.

While many firms rely on practising partners to lead the business alongside their client responsibilities, our model provides dedicated executive leadership working hand in hand with our partners and Board. We believe this creates a strong platform for decision-making, accountability and long-term success, while allowing our lawyers to remain focused on delivering outstanding outcomes for clients.

That commitment to growth is reflected in the recent appointment of Chris Kintis as a Partner in our Dispute Resolution & Advisory team. With more than 25 years' experience in complex commercial litigation, insolvency and corporate governance matters, Chris brings expertise that aligns closely with the needs of our clients and strengthens an important area of the firm's practice. His appointment reflects our continued investment in the depth, capability and future of the firm.

The ability to respond effectively to change is also becoming increasingly important for our clients. The expansion of Australia's AML/CTF regime represents one of the most significant regulatory reforms affecting business and the legal profession in recent years. As organisations prepare for the introduction of new obligations, our team has been providing practical guidance and training to help clients understand the changes, assess their readiness and implement practical compliance frameworks with confidence.

Another area attracting significant attention is housing reform. Increasing housing supply remains a priority for governments across Australia, with the Low and Mid-Rise Housing reforms expected to have a substantial impact on planning, development and local communities. These issues were explored at a recent AIUS event hosted by Bartier Perry, where industry participants, government representatives and planning professionals discussed both the opportunities and practical challenges associated with the reforms. The discussion reinforced the importance of bringing together legal, commercial and policy perspectives to help navigate complex change.

Whether investing in our people, strengthening the firm or supporting clients through regulatory and policy reform, our focus remains the same: combining professional expertise with sound commercial judgment to help clients and our firm navigate change with clarity and confidence.