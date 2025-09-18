Indonesia Expands Visa-Free Access: Brazil, Peru And Turkey Added To The List

On August 12, 2025, Indonesia's Minister of Immigration and Corrections ("MOIC") issued Regulation No. 10 of 2025, which amends the list of countries, governments of special administrative...

SSEK Legal Consultants was formed in 1992 and today is one of the largest corporate law firms in Indonesia. SSEK offers the full suite of corporate and commercial services across a range of practice areas. We have the experience and expertise to handle the largest, most complex cross-border transactions and projects in Indonesia.

On August 12, 2025, Indonesia's Minister of Immigration and Corrections (“MOIC”) issued Regulation No. 10 of 2025, which amends the list of countries, governments of special administrative regions and certain residence permit holders eligible for visa-free visits to Indonesia (“New Regulation”). The New Regulation revokes MOIC Regulation No. 9 of 2025.

Background

Under Presidential Regulation No. 21 of 2016, visa-free entry applied to 169 countries, governments and entities. It excluded residence permit holders and explicitly did not extend to visits for journalistic purposes.

That framework was updated by Presidential Regulation No. 95 of 2024 on Visa-Free Visits, which authorized the MOIC to update the list of eligible countries and entities, extended access to certain residence permit holders, removed the previous limitation on journalistic visits, and provided a 30-day non-extendable stay permit through designated immigration checkpoints. It also allowed existing visit permits to remain valid until expiry.

The New Regulation serves as an implementing instrument for these changes.

Key Update: Three Countries Added

The most substantive change under the New Regulation is the addition of Brazil, Peru and Turkey to the list of visa-free countries.

Additions to the list are assessed against considerations of reciprocity, national security, tourism, economic and investment benefits and other factors determined by the President.

Consistent with this framework, the Acting Director General of the MOIC noted that the inclusion of Brazil and Turkey followed a coordinated review by the relevant ministries and agencies, with reciprocity playing a key role, as both countries already grant Indonesian nationals visa-free access.

Business Implications

The expansion of visa-free access is expected to encourage tourism, trade and short-term business visits, while simplifying entry for investors and commercial partners from the three newly added countries.

MOIC officials have said that foreign nationals granted visa-free entry may use it for purposes such as tourism, business meetings and medical treatment.

Businesses should be aware that visa-free visitors can only enter Indonesia through designated immigration checkpoints (airports, seaports and land border posts specified by the government). Once admitted, they are granted a 30-day stay permit that cannot be extended or converted into another type of residence permit, requiring business activities to be carefully planned within the permitted timeframe.

Conclusion

The New Regulation primarily serves to expand Indonesia's visa-free scheme by adding Brazil, Peru and Turkey to the list of eligible countries. In practice, this means visitors from these three countries now enjoy the same visa-free facilities as others on the list, subject to the same 30-day, non-extendable stay limit and restricted entry through designated checkpoints.

For businesses, this provides greater flexibility in short-term engagement with partners from these countries, without altering the underlying framework of Indonesia's visa-free policy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.