6 January 2025

Application Fees For Most Permit Types Increased

Effective December 17, 2024, the Indonesian government increased application fees for most visa types, including the following: the Short Term Work Permit fee has increased to IDR 5,250,000, up from IDR 1,800,000 (plus an additional fee of USD 150); the Long Term Work Permit (LTWP) fee has increased to IDR 7,000,000, up from IDR 2,700,000 (plus an additional fee of USD 150); the LTWP renewal fee has increased to IDR 4,500,000, up from IDR 2,500,000; the New Stay Permit for Dependents fee has increased to IDR 6,000,000, up from IDR 2,700,000 (plus an additional fee of USD 150); the Renewal Stay Permit for Dependents fee has increased to IDR 4,500,000, up from IDR 2,500,000; the Permanent Stay Permit (KITAP) for five years fee has increased to IDR 11,000,000, up from IDR 6,750,000; and the KITAP Unlimited fee has increased to IDR 23,000,000, up from IDR 11,950,000. Fees have also increased for multiple entry visas and other services.

