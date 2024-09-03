ARTICLE
3 September 2024

MPox Declaration Form Required For All Entrants

All entrants (foreign nationals and residents of Indonesia) arriving in Indonesia must now submit an online health declaration form to screen for the MPox virus. Travelers must complete the form before boarding a flight from their departure country. International travelers who fail to submit the form online must complete it upon arrival in Indonesia, which could lead to delays in the airport immigration and check-out processes.

