Global Immigration Trends - December 2024

Introduction

This global migration summary outlines the latest updates and trends in immigration policies, emphasizing changes across different regions across the world and their implications for Nigerians seeking immigrant or non-immigrant visas. Additionally, we have included an Immigration Outlook for the year 2025, which outlines anticipated shifts and new initiatives in the global immigration landscape particularly in relation to Africa.

Europe

Portugal

PORTUGAL INTRODUCES WORK PERMIT AND WORK VISA FAST-TRACK ROUTES

Portugal has announced its plans to introduce a new ‘Green route' to accelerate the processing and completion of the residence permit applications within twenty (20) days. This initiative aims to facilitate easier access to work permits for foreign workers.

The Portuguese Government previously planned to process work visas within thirty (30) days. However, the faster route has been introduced in response to the rising demand for skilled labor.

A study by Migrations and Human Rights in Portugal indicates that the country will require between fifty thousand to one hundred thousand (50,000–100,000) skilled foreign workers annually to sustain economic growth. The construction sector alone is projected to need approximately eighty thousand (80,000) skilled workers.

This initiative is expected to mitigate labor shortages, attract foreign talent, and drive economic development across various sectors in Portugal.

https://businessday.ng/news/article/portugal-to-issue-work-visas-in-less-t han-one-month/

The Netherlands

NETHERLANDS REVIEWS SALARY THRESHOLD FOR HIGHLY SKILLED MIGRANTS FOR 2025 The Dutch government recently reviewed the cost of residency applications in the Netherlands, including the gross salary thresholds that apply will to Highly Skilled Migrant (“HSM”) labour migrant work permit. Effective from January 1, 2025, this review will introduce a six-point-seven percent (6.7%) increase on the relevant fees.

According to the publication, the fees will apply as follows:

About Two Thousand, One Hundred and Ninety-Two Euro (€2192) Gross SV wage without holiday allowance, approximately Two Thousand Two Hundred and Sixty United States Dollars ($2,260USD), is now required for Married couple/co-habiting unmarried couples.

Nearly One Thousand, Five Hundred and Thirty-Four Euro (€1534) Gross SV wage without holiday allowance, approximately One Thousand Five Hundred and Eighty-one United States Dollars ($1,581USD), is now required for Singles.

In addition, the following salary criterion will apply:

For Highly Skilled Migrants of 30 years of age or older: Five Thousand, Six Hundred and Eighty-Eight Euro (€5,688), approximately Five Thousand Eight-Hundred and Sixty-Three United States Dollars ($5,863 USD), gross per month

For Highly Skilled Migrants younger than 30 years of age: Four Thousand, One Hundred and Seventy-One Euro (€4,171), approximately Four Thousand Two-Hundred and Ninety-Eight United States Dollars ($4,298 USD),gross per month

For Recent graduates in the Netherlands: Two Thousand, Nine Hundred and Eighty-Nine Euro (€2,989) gross per month, approximately Three Thousand, Eighty-Two United States Dollars ($3,082 USD).

For European Blue Card holders: Five Thousand, Six Hundred and Eighty-Eight Euro (€5,688) gross per month, approximately Five Thousand Eight-Hundred and Sixty-Three United States Dollars ($5,863 USD).

For European Blue Card holders within three years of graduating from higher education: Four Thousand, Five Hundred and Fifty-One Euro (€4,551) gross per month, approximately Four Thousand Six-Hundred and Ninety-one United States Dollars ($4,691 USD).

Additionally, it should be noted that the following pay elements are not included in the salary criterion:

Vacation allowance

The value of payment made in kind

Uncertain, non-regular pay elements (for example overtime allowances, tips and payments from funds).

Also, for highly skilled migrants already on payroll and for applications filed before January 1, 2025, their current salary criterion will continue to apply as it will not be necessary to adjust their salary.

Pursuant to the above, it is envisaged that the salary threshold as announced will continue to ensure that highly skilled migrants are adequately compensated while working in the Netherlands, promoting an attractive environment for top talent.

https://vialtopartners.com/regional-alerts/netherlands-immigration-2025-s alary-thresholds-published

https://ind.nl/en/news/fees-and-required-amounts-for-2025-known

Germany

GERMANY

TO APPROVE 40,000 CITIZENSHIP APPLICATIONS IN 2025 The German Naturalisation Department has announced plans to issue forty thousand (40,000) citizenships by naturalization in 2025. To achieve this target, the department aims to process and approve three thousand (3,000) applications per month.

This initiative follows the introduction of Germany's New Citizenship Law in June 2024, which simplified and expedited the naturalization process. The reform was introduced to manage the significant increase in applications observed throughout 2024.

Additionally, skilled workers may benefit from the German Opportunity Card, which provides a fast-tracked pathway to permanent residency and citizenship, further supporting Germany's efforts to attract and retain talent.

Read more

https://winnyimmigration.com/germany-aims-to-grant-40000-citizenship-a pplications-in-2025#:~:text=Germany%20is%20setting%20an%20ambitious %20goal%20to%20process,3%2C000%20individuals%20every%20month%20t o%20meet%20this%20target

Sweden

NEW EUROPEAN UNION BLUE CARD RULES FOR SKILLED WORKERS

Sweden has announced its amendment to its European Union (EU) Blue Card rules, which shall take effect from January 1, 2025.

The new rules will relax some of the prior parameters and requirements. The new rules will implement the following changes:

Reduction of minimum salary threshold from one point five (1.5) times to one point two five (1.25) times the annual average salary in Sweden

Reduced job-offer duration requirements from one (1) year to six (6) months

Expanded eligibility, permitting applicants with relevant work experience but without formal education to qualify

Foreign nationals with certain categories of residence permit or previously held EU blue card may now apply for an EU Blue Card from within Sweden

All EU Blue Card holders will be able to change jobs simply by filing a change-of-status notification to the Swedish authorities

The eased rules are aimed at attracting more foreign skilled workers and retaining the existing foreign talent by providing them permanent settlement options.

https://travelobiz.com/sweden-eases-eu-blue-card-rules-lower-salary-job-requirements

https://schengen.news/official-sweden-will-simplify-eu-blue-cards-rules-for-foreign-professionals-from-january-1-2025

Italy

ITALY INTODUCES NEW STUDENT VISA REGULATION FOR 2025

Italy has announced updates to visa regulations affecting international students and other applicants seeking long-term visas, including those planning to stay in the country for more than ninety (90) days.

Effective January 10, 2025, applicants for the Italian Type D visa (national/long-stay visa) – including students enrolled in programs exceeding ninety (90) days – must book and attend an individual appointment at the Italian consulate. As part of the process, applicants will also be required to undergo fingerprinting.

These changes aim to enhance the security and efficiency of the visa issuance process, ensuring compliance with Italy's immigration policies.

https://www.visasolutions4u.com/news/italy-introduces-new-visa-rules-for-international-students-starting-2025

https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/nri/study/italy-introduces-new-visa-rules-for-international-students-starting-in-2025/articleshow/116203433.cms?from=mdr

Greece

GREECE FACES URGENT DEMAND FOR 300,000 FOREIGN WORKERS

Greece is experiencing significant labor shortages across various sectors and urgently requires over three hundred thousand (300,000) foreign workers to meet the country's economic needs. The demand spans both skilled and unskilled labor, with key sectors such as tourism and IT facing acute workforce gaps.

Despite this pressing need, the work permit application process for unskilled workers remains complex. Conversely, the pathway for highly qualified workers has been simplified under the EU Blue Card scheme. Foreigners entering Greece under visa-free regimes or holding short-stay visas are now eligible to apply for an EU Blue Card. Previously, this option was limited to individuals with long-term national visas.

This adjustment is expected to attract more skilled professionals to Greece, alleviating labor shortages and supporting economic growth.

https://greekcitytimes.com/2024/12/04/greece-faces-critical-labor-shortage-needs-300000-foreign-workers

https://schengen.news/greece-urgently-needs-over-300000-foreign-workers-to-support-its-economy/#:~:text=Key%20Takeaways,application%20rules%20earlier%20this%20year

United Kingdom

UNITED KINGDOM ANNOUNCES NEW IMMIGRATION REQUIREMENTS FOR 2025

The UK Home Office has introduced significant updates to its immigration system, focusing on digitization and new financial requirements for students, tourists, and workers in 2025.

Key Changes to Immigration Processes:

eVisa Access: Applicants holding biometric residence permits (BRP) or EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) biometric residence cards (BRC) are encouraged to access their eVisas via www.gov.uk/eVisa. The Home Office will allow airlines and other carriers to accept BRPs and EUSS BRCs expiring on or after December 31, 2024, as valid travel documents until March 31, 2025, pending further review.

Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA):

From January 8, 2025, nationals from non-EU/EEA countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, will need an ETA to enter the UK without a visa. Applications opened on November 27, 2024.

From April 2, 2025, nationals from EU and EEA countries (excluding Ireland) and Switzerland will also require an ETA. Applications for this category will open on March 5, 2025.

New Financial Requirements for 2025:

Students:

From January 2, 2025, students applying to study in London must demonstrate financial capacity of One Thousand Four Hundred and Eighty-Three Pounds (£1,483), approximately One Thousand Eight Hundred and Thirty Nine United States Dollars ($1,839 USD) per month for up to nine (9) months. Those studying outside London must show one Thousand One Hundred and Thirty-Six Pounds (£1,136), approximately One Thousand Four Hundred and Nine United States Dollars ($1,409 USD) per month.

For nine-month courses, students in London must provide evidence of savings totalling Thirteen Thousand, Three Hundred and Forty Eight Pounds (£13,348) approximately Sixteen Thousand Five Hundred and Fifty United States Dollars ($16,550 USD), while those outside London must provide evidence of Ten Thousand Two Hundred and Twenty-Four Pounds (£10,224) approximately Twelve Thousand Six Hundred and Eighty United States Dollars ($12,680 USD). Funds must be held for at least twenty-eight (28) consecutive days and within Thirty-One (31) days of the visa application date.

Tourists:

Tourists must demonstrate financial stability to cover accommodation, transportation, and daily expenses. While no fixed amount is stipulated, longer stays may undergo more rigorous financial scrutiny.

Skilled Worker Visa Applicants:

Applicants must show proof of One Thousand Two Hundred and Seventy Pounds (£1,270) approximately One Thousand Five Hundred and Seventy-Five United States Dollars ($1,575 USD) for personal maintenance unless the sponsoring employer certifies financial support.

To view the full article click here

