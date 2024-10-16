Removal Of Registration Requirements For Certain Visitor Visa Holders

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published a resolution whereby certain Visitor Visa holders are no longer required to register with local authorities and apply for a local identity card in Colombia, effective immediately. These include Visitor Visa (V) holders in the tourism, business, crew, events, diplomatic and international agreement subcategories. Previously, these foreign nationals with visitor visas valid for more than three months were required to appear in person before immigration officials to register and apply for a local identity card in Colombia within 15 days of arrival (or within 15 days of visa approval if already in Colombia). The change reduces administrative hurdles for foreign nationals visiting Colombia for short stays who will no longer need to take this additional step after they obtain their visa.

