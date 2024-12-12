New Special Visitor Visa For Venezuelans Introduced

Migración Colombia has introduced a new two-year Special Visitor Visa (V- Visa de Visitante Especial) for Venezuelan nationals who were in Colombia as of December 4, 2024, have a clean criminal record, no open deportation or expulsion cases, and do not hold any other nationality. The visa will include an open work permit, allowing Venezuelan holders to work for themselves or any employer in Colombia. Eligible Venezuelan nationals can apply for the Special Visitor Visa starting March 4, 2025, until December 4, 2026. Before applying, they must obtain a verification and commitment document from Migración Colombia upon completing an administrative regularization process with this agency. The government is implementing this visa to facilitate the integration of the Venezuelan migrant population into the country's labor market. Interested applicants should contact their immigration professional for more information and case-specific advice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.