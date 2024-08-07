An Emerging Haven For Foreign Retirees

In recent years, Colombia has emerged as one of the most attractive destinations for foreign retirees, consistently ranking high in various international listings. The country's appeal lies in its diverse climate, rich biodiversity, affordable cost of living, excellent culinary offerings, and vibrant cultural scene. Foreign retirees often highlight the warm and welcoming attitude of Colombians, which greatly facilitates their integration into local communities. Cities like Medellín, Cartagena, Santa Marta, and those in the coffee-growing region are particularly popular among this demographic.

Visa Options for Retirees

Colombia offers a specific migrant visa category for retirees, outlined in its current immigration regulations. This visa is available to foreigners with a steady monthly income from a pension granted by a government or private pension fund. The visa is valid for up to three years and can be renewed indefinitely. Importantly, this visa allows multiple entries into the country. Retirees who have held this visa continuously for at least five years are eligible to apply for a permanent resident permit.

Requirements for the Retiree Visa

To obtain the retiree visa, applicants must provide:

Pension Certification: Proof of a monthly pension payment of no less than USD 1,000. Police Clearance: A document confirming the applicant has no criminal record duly apostilled and sworn (translated). Medical Certificate: This document can be issued from a doctor abroad and must come apostilled and sworn (translated if needed) or issued in Colombia. International Medical Insurance: Confirmation of coverage within the national territory against all risks in case of accident, illness, maternity, disability, hospitalization, death, or repatriation, for the duration of stay in Colombia.

Colombia's unique blend of natural beauty, cultural richness, and welcoming atmosphere makes it an ideal retirement destination. The retiree visa facilitates a smooth transition for foreigners looking to make Colombia their new home, offering benefits such as long-term stay options and the potential for permanent residence.

Digital Nomads in Colombia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued Resolution 5477 on July 22, 2022, which established new provisions on types of visas, application processes, and issuance, among others. One of the main changes to the Colombian immigration regime introduced by Resolution 5477 is the inclusion of the Visitor Visa for Digital Nomads. Since October 21, 2022, the date on which the new immigration regime entered into force, foreigners, whether independently or labor-related, who wish to enter to provide remote work or teleworking services from Colombia, through digital media and the internet, exclusively for foreign companies, or to start a digital content or information technology venture of interest to the country, may request and obtain a Visitor Visa for Digital Nomads at a Colombian consulate abroad or directly at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Among other requirements, the applicant must demonstrate through bank statements a minimum income equivalent to minimum monthly wages (approximately USD 1,220) during the last three months, and health insurance with coverage in Colombia against all risks in case of accident, illness, maternity, disability, hospitalization, death, or repatriation, for the planned duration of stay in Colombia.

This multiple-entry visa is valid for up to two years. The authorized period of stay is the same time for which it is granted. It allows beneficiary visas for the spouse, permanent partner, and children of the holder. The holder of this visa may not work or carry out any paid activity with a natural or legal person in Colombia. According to Resolution 5477, this visa is apparently only applicable to those foreigners who are exempt from short-stay visas to enter Colombia, such as those listed in Resolution 5488 of 2022.

Similarly, nationalities that do not require a short-stay visa may enter without a visa and remain in Colombia with an entry and stay permit granted by Migración Colombia. With this permit, Digital Nomads can stay in the territory for up to 90 days (continuous or discontinuous), extendable for another 90 days as long as the activities they carry out do not generate payments from Colombian companies. Despite the above, it is not certain whether this type of activity can be carried out with a tourist permit (PT), integration and development permit (PID), or permit for other activities (POA), since those currently do not specifically allow this type of activity. Thus, authorization by the competent authorities must be obtained before carrying out digital nomad activities with the aforementioned permits. Possibly a new permit will be created that explicitly authorizes the execution of this type of activity.