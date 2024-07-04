CONVINUS Global Mobility Alert - Week 25.2024

CONVINUS is since 2002 the leading specialist in the field of cross-border employment, international employee assignments, and is the only global mobility provider in Switzerland with a comprehensive range of services. Benefit from our unique combination of professionalism and expert know-how as well as the high level of commitment and involvement for clients.

Greece: Relaxation of the rules for applying for the EU Blue Card

With effect from June 5, 2024, foreign nationals entering Greece visa-free or with a C visa can now apply for an EU Blue Card. Previously, only holders of a D visa could apply for an EU Blue Card. Furthermore, following the changes, applicants for an EU Blue Card can now choose whether they wish to undergo a pre-check procedure, whereas previously this step was required in all cases. Under the pre-screening procedure, an employer must submit an application to the Ministry of Immigration for approval to hire a foreign national before the applicant arrives in Greece. Once the applicant has passed this preliminary check, they must then submit an application for an EU Blue Card. Although this prescreening process can add eight weeks (or more) to the overall processing time, it can also reduce the risk of applicants being rejected or having to provide additional documentation at the EU Blue Card application stage. In addition, the Greek authorities have noted that processing times may be shorter for pre-screened applicants. Accordingly, employers may prefer to proceed with the "pre-screening" process in situations of low urgency, while opting for non-pre-screened applications if the urgency requires it or if the company is convinced of the application's high chances of success.

Griechenland: Lockerung der Regeln für die Beantragung der EU Blue Card

Mit Wirkung seit dem 5. Juni 2024 können ausländische Staatsangehörige, die visumfrei oder mit einem CVisum nach Griechenland einreisen, jetzt eine Blaue Karte EU beantragen. Zuvor konnten nur Inhaber eines D-Visums eine Blaue Karte EU beantragen. Darüber hinaus können Antragsteller für eine Blaue Karte EU jetzt nach den Neuerungen wählen, ob sie sich einem Vorabprüfungsverfahren unterziehen wollen, während dieser Schritt zuvor in allen Fällen erforderlich war. Im Rahmen des Vorabprüfungsverfahrens muss ein Arbeitgeber beim Einwanderungsministerium einen Antrag auf Genehmigung der Einstellung eines ausländischen Staatsangehörigen stellen, bevor der Antragsteller in Griechenland eintrifft. Nachdem der Bewerber diese Vorprüfung bestanden hat, muss er noch einen Antrag auf eine Blaue Karte EU stellen. Obwohl dieses Vorprüfungsverfahren die gesamte Bearbeitungszeit um acht Wochen (oder mehr) verlängern kann, kann es auch das Risiko verringern, dass Antragsteller in der Phase der Beantragung der Blauen Karte EU abgelehnt werden oder zusätzliche Unterlagen vorlegen müssen. Darüber hinaus haben die griechischen Behörden festgestellt, dass die Bearbeitungszeiten für vorab geprüfte Antragsteller kürzer sein können. Dementsprechend können Arbeitgeber es vorziehen, das "Pre-Screening"-Verfahren in Situationen mit geringer Dringlichkeit fortzusetzen, während sie sich für nicht-vorgeprüfte Anträge entscheiden, wenn die Dringlichkeit dies erfordert oder wenn das Unternehmen von den hohen Erfolgsaussichten des gestellten Antrags überzeugt ist.

Italy: Additional guidelines for the new digital nomad visa and updates to immigration rules

The Italian government has recently defined and communicated the specific requirements for the new digital nomad visa and also published important updates for the new online work permit, family reunification and work rights for citizenship candidates. The digital nomad visa recently introduced by the Italian government allows foreign nationals from third countries to stay in Italy and carry out highly qualified work for up to 12 months. The Italian government has clarified the following points: Applicants must have highly qualified professional experience equivalent to that required for an EU Blue Card in order to qualify for this visa In addition, the applicant must have a university degree or at least three years of post-secondary professional qualification. Five years of work experience/qualifications may be considered as a substitute for the educational requirements In addition, the government has recently introduced a new online application process for non quota intracompany work permits. The government has now stipulated that the applicant's employer must provide a financial report and a certificate of employment duration as part of the application process. Finally, the Italian government has announced further important updates on immigration: Confirmation that individuals with a residence permit derived from a citizenship application are entitled to a work permit while their case is pending. Since June 1, dependent foreign nationals (spouses and children) must now apply for a national type D visa for "family reasons" if they are staying in the country for more than 90 days for family reunification purposes.

Additional information: Dependent foreign nationals could previously apply for a short-term tourist or family visit visa to stay in Italy while their application for family reunification was pending. Now that a type D national visa is required, these individuals must provide proof of the family relationship as well as other documents from the main visa holder, including a letter of invitation and identity documents. We expect further information to be announced by the Italian government in the near future and will keep you informed here.

