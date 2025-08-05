Bali vs. Dubai – A Comparison For Gen Z Digital Nomads

Generation Z (born between approx. 1997 and 2012) has clear expectations when it comes to life as a digital nomad: flexibility, lifestyle, sustainability, creativity, community – and of course, fast internet.

CONVINUS is since 2002 the leading specialist in the field of cross-border employment, international employee assignments, and is the only global mobility provider in Switzerland with a comprehensive range of services. Benefit from our unique combination of professionalism and expert know-how as well as the high level of commitment and involvement for clients.

For the German version, please read here>>

Generation Z (born between approx. 1997 and 2012) has clear expectations when it comes to life as a digital nomad: flexibility, lifestyle, sustainability, creativity, community – and of course, fast internet. Both Bali and Dubai are popular hotspots for remote work, yet they couldn't be more different.

Lifestyle & Atmosphere

Bali represents a relaxed island vibe, yoga retreats, tropical nature, and a creative alternative scene. The work-life balance here leans more towards "chill" than "hustle." Places like Canggu, Ubud, and Seminyak offer coworking spaces with ocean views, vegan cafés, and open communities focused on mindful consumption, sustainability, and joyful living. For many Gen Zers, Bali is more than just a place to work – it's a lifestyle manifesto.

Dubai, on the other hand, is a place of superlatives – fast-paced, ambitious, modern, and highly multicultural. High-tech meets luxury, desert meets skyline. The lifestyle is more performance-driven but also highly organized and clean. Those living in Dubai have access to high-end locations, international conferences, and networking events. For Gen Z nomads who thrive in hustle culture, Dubai can be a springboard to a successful career – especially in startups, tech, finance, and innovation.

Coworking & Infrastructure

Bali: Coworking spaces like Dojo Bali (note: now rebranded under [Dojo Coworking Network]) or Outpost provide creative work environments with flexible rates. Internet is generally fast in tourist hotspots but can be unstable in rural areas.

Dubai: Extremely stable internet, 5G coverage, modern infrastructure. Coworking chains such as AstroLabs, Letswork, and Nook offer professional environments, often with business support (e.g., company setup, visa consultancy).

Cost of Living

Bali scores with low living costs: accommodation, food, transport, and leisure are relatively cheap. A good nomadic lifestyle can be achieved with under €1,200/month – a major plus for Gen Z with limited capital.

Dubai is significantly more expensive: rent, living costs, and leisure activities are on par with major Western cities. However, income is tax-free and earning opportunities for freelancers or entrepreneurs can be higher.

Visa & Residency

Bali/Indonesia offers the B211A Business Visa and a newly introduced Second Home Visa, but the widely announced Digital Nomad Visa has not been officially implemented as of 2025. Extensions are possible, but bureaucracy is still a factor.

Dubai has the Virtual Working Program, which allows digital nomads to stay for 1 year. The application process is clear and relatively easy – income proof of around $3,500/month is required.

Conclusion: Which Fits You Best?

Choose Bali if you're looking for a creative, affordable, nature-connected place where you can grow and work on meaningful projects. Perfect for creators, coaches, designers, yogis, or web workers. Choose Dubai if you value professionalism, structure, and business opportunities. Ideal for startup founders, consultants, developers, or ambitious freelancers focused on growth and networking.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.